How the ‘Ramayan’ TV show made history

India took its shoes off to watch this show.
India took its shoes off to watch this show.
On Sunday mornings in 1987, television momentarily became a place of worship. The TV set was wiped clean, the living room was rendered free of ashtrays, and in far too many households across the country, footwear was parked outside the door. Nobody had instructed the nation to do this. There was no government circular, no religious injunction, no promotional campaign by Doordarshan. It simply seemed appropriate. The remarkable thing about Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is not that it was watched by an extraordinary number of Indians. It is that it changed their behaviour.
On Sunday mornings in 1987, television momentarily became a place of worship. The TV set was wiped clean, the living room was rendered free of ashtrays, and in far too many households across the country, footwear was parked outside the door. Nobody had instructed the nation to do this. There was no government circular, no religious injunction, no promotional campaign by Doordarshan. It simply seemed appropriate. The remarkable thing about Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is not that it was watched by an extraordinary number of Indians. It is that it changed their behaviour.
India watched Ramayan less like a serial and more like a cricket match: with pre-existing devotion and accompanied by much chanting of the Lord’s name. The 78-episode series, which started in January 1987, attracted audiences of 80-100 million for its most popular episodes. Sure, India had only one TV channel at the time, but even in 2020, during the pandemic lockdown, Ramayan returned to Doordarshan and recorded 77 million impressions on 16 April alone, according to BARC India. The government then cited this as the world’s most watched entertainment programme.
The man responsible for this phenomenon was born in 1917, near Lahore. Originally named Chandramouli Chopra, he was renamed Ramanand by his grandmother when she adopted him. The surname Sagar came later, a pen name he made his own. He first wrote under several names, including Ramanand Bedi and Ramanand Kashmiri. He had written Raj Kapoor’s iconic Barsaat, and made films including Aankhen, Geet and Charas.
According to his son Prem Sagar’s book An Epic Life, the inspiration for the name “Sagar” was an epiphany he had at Bombay’s Chowpatty beach, where he saw the ocean as a divine blessing. Ramanand Sagar, then nearly 70, defied his sunset years to take on one of the world’s great epics.
Arun Govil, the definitive screen Ram, was first offered the roles of Bharat and Lakshman. Govil, who debuted with Rajshri Pictures and enjoyed success with films such as Sawan Ko Aane Do as well as the popular Vikram Aur Betaal TV show, was determined to play Ram. He had to get the smile right. Once the production team saw him with that beatific expression, the bow was strung.
Govil’s Ram seems, at first glance, to involve little acting. He is impossibly composed, his face serene, his voice never betraying agitation. He has the air of a hero who has read the ending to his own saga, and knows how everything will turn out. Govil is impressively, reassuringly impassive. Occasionally, like Jeeves, he raises an eyebrow slightly.
Arvind Trivedi’s Ravana, on the other hand, was magnificently expressive, with furious Yosemite Sam eyebrows. An established Gujarati theatre actor, Trivedi first auditioned for the modest role of Kevat, the boatman who ferries Ram across the river. Sagar took one look at him and saw Lanka’s king. Trivedi’s Ravana is not simply a villain twirling his moustache. He is proud, learned, vain, wounded, imperious and occasionally—almost heartbreakingly—human.
Then came Dara Singh. The legendary wrestler and action star had already played Hanuman on screen in the 1970s. Singh felt he was too old for the serial, worrying that audiences might laugh at him. Yet his extraordinary physical presence, booming voice and natural warmth brought Hanuman alive. There was no need for elaborate VFX to convince us of his might. This was Dara Singh. He could have carried the entire production department on his shoulders.
Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita, possessed a simple, understated dignity. These actors were like a calendar coming to life. Ravindra Jain’s devotional music underscored the melodrama, while the production drew on multiple traditions of the epic, including Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, alongside regional versions.
The popularity of the series coincided with the rise of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which sought to replace the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya with a temple dedicated to Ram.
Arvind Rajagopal’s 2001 book, Politics After Television, examines how the serial helped transform Ram from a familiar religious figure into an omnipresent national political symbol.
Ramayan was not mere entertainment. It helped create a shared visual vocabulary of religious identity at a moment when that identity was becoming increasingly politicized. The living room temple had consequences beyond the living room.
Even at the time, Ramayan’s “special effects” felt like cardboard, its battle scenes straight out of a school play. Oddly, this didn’t matter. We were sold on the show’s earnestness, aided by the conviction of its performers, the confidence of its storytelling and the peculiar experience of watching an epic in the company of one’s family, neighbours and, effectively, the entire country.
We have more than one channel now. We have 4K televisions, OLED smartphones, streaming platforms, the world in our hands. We have also become rather more casual about what we watch, often doing so while scrolling through three other things. Reverence will, at the very least, be harder to summon. There is a new, massively budgeted Ramayana in theatres this week, with big stars and world-class visual effects. You and I will probably go watch it in 3D, on an IMAX screen. Will we, however, take our shoes off?
Streaming Tip Of The Week:
Nina Paley’s 2008 musical Sita Sings The Blues (streaming on the Plex.tv service, with ads) remains one of the most original and irreverent adaptations of The Ramayana. Old blues songs tell Sita’s story while she puts up with men who kidnap her and men who are so mean to her.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.