‘Ramayana: Part 1’ review: Cautious storytelling on an epic scale

Unlike other madly expensive Indian films, Ramayana at least looks the part. You can see the thousands of crores on screen. But there’s a fundamental problem. This is a visual-led film. Tiwari, though, has never been a visual director. It’s why Rajamouli is still unmatched—audiences respond to his batshit crazy ideas, not his technical qualities. Ramayana’s imagery has an empty grandeur, all effort and expense but missing that crucial edge of invention. I was no fan of Adipurush (2023), Om Raut’s 2023 Ramayana adaptation, but it was at least a swing to try a hard-edged look with devotional material. DNEG's epic battles and perfect snowstorms and pretty sunsets are fine while they're unfolding, but they slip away too easily. 3D makes it all the more difficult. Frames are awkwardly blocked, compositions have no energy. The action choreography—which tends towards wuxia wire-work—is nifty but weightless, unable to convince of its reality. You need only to compare it to this year’s Blades of the Guardians, another effects-heavy wuxia whose action nevertheless feels tactile and impactful.