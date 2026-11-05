‘Ramayana: Part 1’ review: Cautious storytelling on an epic scale

We still have forests, right? Two and a half hours into Ramayana: Part 1, my eyes were pining for something natural. Nothing fancy, just a real tree with real leaves that doesn't look like it won a tree contest. But instead of Ram, Sita and Lakshman exiled in actual, ready-to-use nature, we get Namit Malhotra’s dream forest, painstakingly rendered blade by blade, lifelike and lifeless. One bewildering shot glides over the top of a hut before descending on the divine trio. I know we’re in the midst of the greatest story ever told, it seems to say, but look at my super-realistic thatched roof.