‘Ramayana: Part 1’ review: Cautious storytelling on an epic scale

We still have forests, right? Two and a half hours into Ramayana: Part 1, my eyes were pining for something natural. Nothing fancy, just a real tree with real leaves that doesn't look like it won a tree contest. But instead of Ram, Sita and Lakshman exiled in actual, ready-to-use nature, we get Namit Malhotra’s dream forest, painstakingly rendered blade by blade, lifelike and lifeless. One bewildering shot glides over the top of a hut before descending on the divine trio. I know we’re in the midst of the greatest story ever told, it seems to say, but look at my super-realistic thatched roof.
We still have forests, right? Two and a half hours into Ramayana: Part 1, my eyes were pining for something natural. Nothing fancy, just a real tree with real leaves that doesn't look like it won a tree contest. But instead of Ram, Sita and Lakshman exiled in actual, ready-to-use nature, we get Namit Malhotra’s dream forest, painstakingly rendered blade by blade, lifelike and lifeless. One bewildering shot glides over the top of a hut before descending on the divine trio. I know we’re in the midst of the greatest story ever told, it seems to say, but look at my super-realistic thatched roof.
This is what a decade of planning and a rumoured 4,000 crore rupees will buy you. A genuine spectacle, but also an empty one, a sound and light show rather than a dramatic work of art. It’s an exercise in caution, as all mythological filmmaking in this country must necessarily be. It’s smooth and reassuring, relying on the sureties of taste instead of the unpredictability of art. It’ll offend no one because it takes no chances. And because it takes no chances, it has nothing to contribute to the extraordinary tradition of Ramayana adaptations.
This is what a decade of planning and a rumoured 4,000 crore rupees will buy you. A genuine spectacle, but also an empty one, a sound and light show rather than a dramatic work of art. It’s an exercise in caution, as all mythological filmmaking in this country must necessarily be. It’s smooth and reassuring, relying on the sureties of taste instead of the unpredictability of art. It’ll offend no one because it takes no chances. And because it takes no chances, it has nothing to contribute to the extraordinary tradition of Ramayana adaptations.
There's a reason this film is billed as Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana and not Valmiki’s Ramayana (source) or Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana (director). Some of it might be producer’s vanity, but this really is Malhotra’s film, at least by extension. He’s the CEO of DNEG, one of the world’s foremost VFX companies. DNEG is responsible for the effects in Ramayana, something the promotions have highlighted from the start. They’re right to as well. The film has very little going for it besides these effects. In the absence of an authorial voice, pixels become the point. A teaser released in April credits “8-time Oscar-winning DNEG” before Tiwari: VFX studio as de facto director.
After they’re defeated in battle by Indra (Kunal Kapoor), the asurs are forced into slavery in Lanka. Young Dashanan is challenged by his mother to lead his people back to power. After years of penance, he returns a formidable warrior. Raavan (Yash), as he's now called, demolishes Kuber’s forces singlehandedly, assumes the throne and immediately sets about conquering kingdom after kingdom. He becomes enough of a problem that the gods and sages decide to bring forth a challenger. This arrives in the form of a prince, born in Ayodhya, raised from birth to be a legendary warrior.
I was curious to see how fallible—and human—Tiwari might make Ram before the inevitable greatness. Not one bit, it turns out. Even as a child, Ram is piously perfect, asking his teacher why people have different fates (his evolving interpretation of his own fate is the film’s philosophical throughline). Ranbir Kapoor’s adult Ram is serene, dutiful, polite, flawless. He doesn’t start off, or even end this first installment, as a god, but you wouldn’t know that from Kapoor’s performance. Whether he’s fighting giant rakshasas or winning Sita (Sai Pallavi) over at her swayamvar or accepting a 14-year exile as a result of his stepmother Kaikeyi’s power play, he treats everything with otherworldly calm.
This is depressingly risk-free storytelling. Everyone involved seems hyper-aware of how much there is to lose, to get wrong, and to offend. And so they all invent as little as possible. None of the actors (except Yash to an extent) go big. Everyone's styled boringly. Tiwari picks familiar stories and avoids challenging interpretations. A.R. Rahman supplies dull songs of devotion and, along with Hans Zimmer, fashions a stirring but old-fashioned symphonic score.
Unlike other madly expensive Indian films, Ramayana at least looks the part. You can see the thousands of crores on screen. But there’s a fundamental problem. This is a visual-led film. Tiwari, though, has never been a visual director. It’s why Rajamouli is still unmatched—audiences respond to his batshit crazy ideas, not his technical qualities. Ramayana’s imagery has an empty grandeur, all effort and expense but missing that crucial edge of invention. I was no fan of Adipurush (2023), Om Raut’s 2023 Ramayana adaptation, but it was at least a swing to try a hard-edged look with devotional material. DNEG's epic battles and perfect snowstorms and pretty sunsets are fine while they're unfolding, but they slip away too easily. 3D makes it all the more difficult. Frames are awkwardly blocked, compositions have no energy. The action choreography—which tends towards wuxia wire-work—is nifty but weightless, unable to convince of its reality. You need only to compare it to this year’s Blades of the Guardians, another effects-heavy wuxia whose action nevertheless feels tactile and impactful.
In Tiwari’s Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019), the writing shoulders the bulk of the storytelling. Here, Tiwari and Shreyas Jain’s dialogue can barely handle its own weight. Characters talk to each other in stiff, Sanskritized Hindi. It’s not impenetrable, just dull, with none of the actors showing any relish for the language. Such is the lack of plainspeak that Lakshman (Ravi Dubey) snapping “Toot gaya toh toot gaya” (it broke, what’re you gonna do) at Parashuram elicited a laugh and some applause, even though it wasn’t meant to be funny.
Two very different scenes hint at the kind of adaptation this could've been. Lakshman’s slashing of Shurpanakha’s nose is played seriously instead of as an audience-pleasing moment. Even though the physical damage is reduced to a nick, the overreaction is criticized by Sita and apologized for by Ram. Seeing his sister disfigured activates painful memories of his clan’s slavery, which gives Raavan the push he needs to stop ignoring Ram's growing reputation and challenge him directly. And the final set piece, with Jatayu trying to rescue Sita from her flying prison, is magnificent. Here, finally, are visuals that lock in with the storytelling: the steampunk lotus design of the Pushpaka Vimana, the ferocity of the mythic bird, the upsetting violence of his mid-air grappling with Raavan.
One of the defining characteristics of big-budget VFX-heavy Indian cinema over the past decade has been its unruliness. It’s become a selling point, the kind of rude thrills you can’t get from sanitized Hollywood product anymore. Ramayana, though, is all kindness and light. Its manicured images have an uncanny sheen, like the ads that play before YouTube videos. They’re luminous in their unreality. This might be the first true blockbuster of the age of AI.
'Ramayana: Part 1’ is in theatres.
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