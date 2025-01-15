Artist Rana Begum’s distinct language of minimalism
SummaryIn her ongoing solo in Mumbai, the artist showcases specific strands of her practice through new relief panels
At the Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai, you come across a finely measured study in abstract minimalism in Bangladesh-born Rana Begum’s eponymously titled solo. For those who follow abstraction, this show—much like artist Prabhavathi Meppayil’s austere contemplations showcased at the Mumbai-based gallery earlier—would offer much to think about. The space seems to have transformed with this show, which opened on 9 January as part of the annual Mumbai Gallery Weekend. Meppayil’s solemn, mostly white and bare, sculptural paintings seem to have given way to Begum’s forms with soft, blooming hues. In visual effect, it feels like winter is turning to spring.
The artist, who currently lives and works in London, is no stranger to Jhaveri Contemporary: this is her fourth solo there in 13 years. Her debut in 2011, titled The Folded Page, consisted of wall-based painted metal sculptures, which were inspired by urban environments and furniture. And her second show in 2015, Towards an Infinite Geometry, featured triangular grids, mesh-based works, and colour drawings on paper, which explored the extrapolated possibilities of geometric shapes and patterns. Her third showing in 2019, on the other hand, was spatially more expansive.
The thrust of the current exhibition appears to be on specific strands of her oeuvre, leaning on new relief panel works made in 2024, a large wall-based installation, which emerged from a residency she attended in Istanbul in 2019, and a presentation of works in watercolour on paper. The expansive three dimensionality of form, which has characterised her recent shows elsewhere, appears absent here. However, equally evocative are her wall-based works, on display in this show, which explore the play of colour in a more intimate setting, inviting intuitive responses from the observer. The space, lit up by the winter sun, complements Begum’s works, which feed off the ambient, but not overexposed, natural light. This results in revelations of subtle shifts in tonal variations.
