Artist Rana Begum’s distinct language of minimalism

The artist moved to the UK with her family at the age of eight and has lived there for four decades now. But the events happening in her home country of Bangladesh or conflicts elsewhere in the world—in Ukraine, Palestine, and more—continue to impact her. “It is very naive to say that our views or opinions don’t matter. Or to say that artists’ works aren’t about their political views. Our work comes out of our experiences, and whether we are artists, architects, designers, musicians… we have a responsibility," she says. Begum wishes to create spaces that make us think, reflect on the world that we live in—where people can understand themselves and their lives better. “These are spaces of empathy," she adds.