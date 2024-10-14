Ranga Shankara celebrates 20 years of being a space for affordable theatre
SummaryFor its 20th anniversary, Ranga Shankara brings 20 handpicked plays and performances from across the country
When actor Shabana Azmi performs Broken Images for the 20th anniversary of Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru, on 7 November, it will bring things a full circle. “There’s a certain thrill to performing Broken Images (the English adaptation of Girish Karnad’s Hindi play Bikhre Bimb), for the 20th anniversary. Bikhre Bimb was the first play staged at Ranga Shankara, so there’s nostalgia and significance attached to this performance. It feels like coming home and that adds a special layer of excitement for everyone, including the audience," says Azmi.