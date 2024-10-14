Ranga Shankara celebrates 20 years of being a space for affordable theatre

When actor Shabana Azmi performs Broken Images for the 20th anniversary of Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru, on 7 November, it will bring things a full circle. “There’s a certain thrill to performing Broken Images (the English adaptation of Girish Karnad’s Hindi play Bikhre Bimb ), for the 20th anniversary. Bikhre Bimb was the first play staged at Ranga Shankara, so there’s nostalgia and significance attached to this performance. It feels like coming home and that adds a special layer of excitement for everyone, including the audience," says Azmi.

Ranga Shankara, the theatre space that opened its doors in October 2005, turns 20 on 27 October and celebrations to mark the milestone have already kicked off. On 10 October, Kannada play Honnu Mannina Aata opened the 20th Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival. For the next four weeks, theatre aficionados can look forward to watching 20 handpicked plays and performances from around the country.

“We decided to make a celebration out of the 20th anniversary. My wish now is to see young theatre artists ring in the 25th anniversary," says Arundhati Nag, 68, actor, co-founder and managing trustee of the space. For Azmi, Ranga Shankara is more than just a theatre space. “It’s a cultural hub, a place where theatre lovers, performers and creators come together. Some of my fondest memories are simply of the sense of community and passion for the arts that exists there," she says over email.

Rewinding to the early years, Nag talks of what drove her and a close group of like-minded friends, including M.S. Sathyu, S. Surendranath and Girish Karnad, to open a space dedicated to theatre. “We were these amateur theatre representatives who wanted a theatre for ourselves. We wanted a theatre that was affordable, that didn’t challenge us to fill it with 1,000 people and that didn’t want us to run around asking sponsors for money. We just wanted to give our community an affordable space and that’s what Ranga Shankara is," says Nag.

Bengaluru-based playwright, actor and director Abhishek Majumdar, 43, refers to Ranga Shankara as his home away from home. “It’s affordable and secular in the true sense of the word because irrespective of what your ideologies or beliefs are, you can stage a play," says Majumdar. His acclaimed Hindi play, Kaumudi, will be staged on 19 October by Mumbai-based theatre group D for Drama. There’s a sense of nostalgia as the play premiered in 2014 for Ranga Shankara’s 10th theatre festival. “I felt delighted then, I feel privileged now," he says.

View Full Image Actor-director Bidyut Kumar Nath in a still from Assamese play, Raghunath.

For Bidyut Kumar Nath from Nagaon, Assam, this will be his first visit to Bengaluru and to Ranga Shankara. Nath, 36, is the playwright and director of Raghunath, the Assamese play that won six awards at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2024 , including Best Director and Actor honours for him.

Set against a backdrop of Assam’s perennial flood problems, the play tackles themes of faith and education. “I got the initial idea from a news report I’d read but the final form with dialogues and scenes emerged during a 12-day rehearsal that my team and I had done before our first performance in Nagaon, Assam, in 2022," he says. The play will be performed on 2 November.

There will also be seminars, musical baithaks and platform performances by emerging theatre groups. “I hope people take advantage of the festival. If not to watch a play, come to support Ranga Shankara and theatre," says Nag.

On till 10 November, at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar, Bengaluru. For details, visit rangashankara.org.

