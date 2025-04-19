Viewing a rare Caravaggio up close

Ghia concurs and believes that the defining aspect of his practice was the way light shaped the bodies. In her view, he built the composition in a way that the viewers would feel they are witnessing it on stage. “The strength of Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy is profoundly generated by the position of the body (diagonal line from bottom left to upper right). The redand-white drape, the hands and the hair fill the lower part so that the attention is condensed on the neck, the lips and the eyes in the dramatic light that colours the skin in a unique way," she says. In her note about the painting, Gregori states that this Magdalene is without a doubt an original: her hands are enough to understand this. She goes on to explain that the hands are the distinctive element of the original works by Caravaggio; the strong wrists and hands, in livid colours and wonderful variations of nuances and light, with part of the fingers in shade, are the striking and intense element of this painting as well.