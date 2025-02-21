What to watch this week: ‘Reacher’, ‘Nayak’ and more

Reacher Reacher is streaming TV’s equivalent of dad rock, a throwback entertainer with a brawny, wisecracking hero and an uncomplicated storyline. In the third season, ex-military man Jack Reacher (the charismatic Alan Ritchson) travels to Maine in search of an old adversary and attracts trouble as usual. (Amazon Prime)

A still from ’Nayak’.

Nayak Satyajit Ray’s Nayak (1966) hits theatres for a limited run. Uttam Kumar plays a movie star having a crisis of confidence, opposite Sharmila Tagore as a young journalist he meets on a train from Kolkata to Delhi. Look out for the surreal dream sequences. (In theatres)

A still from ’Babygirl’.

Babygirl Nicole Kidman plays a CEO dissatisfied with her marriage who embarks on an affair with a younger man (Harris Dickinson) interning at her firm. Babygirl is an erotic thriller by director Halina Reijn. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last year, where Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. (In theatres)

A still from ’My Family’.

My Family The first thing Fausto (Eduardo Scarpetta) does after getting up in the morning is send voicemails to the four people closest to him. Fausto is terminally ill, which we know from his physical appearance and the fact that now and then he puts on an oxygen mask. He has two young sons and wants to ensure they are taken care of; for this he seeks the support of his mother (Vanessa Scalera), younger brother Valerio (Massimiliano Caiazzo) and his childhood friend Maria (Cristiana Dell’Anna). The six-episode Italian series has a straightforward storyline, with an earnest performance from Scarpetta. (Netflix)

A still from ’Dark Nuns’.

Dark Nuns A young boy is possessed by an evil spirit, which forces two nuns to take on a dangerous exorcism ritual. This Korean horror film is directed by Kwon Hyeok-jae and stars Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been and Lee Jin-wook. It’s a spinoff of the hit 2015 film The Priests. (In theatres)

A still from ’Zero Day’.

Zero Day A much-loved former American president is brought out of retirement to restore calm after a devastating cyberattack. Robert DeNiro headlines a strong ensemble cast that includes Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), Jesse Plemons (Civil War), Dan Stevens (Legion), Angela Bassett as the sitting president, Connie Britton, Bill Camp and Joan Allen. This six-episode series is created by Eric Newman, Michael Schmidt and Noah Oppenheim; Newman is the showrunner. Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, a TV legend whose credits include The West Wing, Twin Peaks, Mad Men and Homeland. (Netflix)