A glimmering spell One of my favourite reading experiences in 2023 was picking up Chilean writer Benjamin Labatut’s When We Cease To Understand the World, on a friend’s recommendation, soon after watching Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer. Labatut’s 2021 book, a fictionalised look at a handful of legendary scientists in the early 20th century, featured characters from Nolan’s film, but it was the tonal similarity between the two works that struck me: science as a glorious vision, a fever dream, and as sickness. Labatut’s next book, The MANIAC (2023), is along similar lines, a fictionalised biography of John von Neumann, the Hungarian who did pioneering work in mathematics, physics, computing and other fields. This is Labatut’s first book in English (the previous ones were in Spanish). I’m hoping for a repeat of the dark, glimmering spell When We Cease To Understand The World cast on me.

— Uday Bhatia

'Lessons'.

My McEwan year I discovered Ian McEwan—yes, rather late in life—on a holiday in October. At an Airbnb in Marseille, someone had left behind their copy of Amsterdam. I chuckled at newspaper editor Vernon Halliday’s observations on grammar, meetings and story pitches—things haven’t changed that much in the newsroom since the Booker-winning novel that deals with moral hypocrisy was published in 1998, I thought to myself. I next read his Black Dogs, purely judging it by the cover. In December, I amazoned Lessons and Atonement, with the good intention of finishing at least one of them before the end of the year. But the whirlwind that was the last month of the year, I have managed only 80 pages of Lessons, which opens in 1986 right after the Chernobyl disaster—400 pages and a book await me in the new year. It’s probably going to be my McEwan year.

—Nipa Charagi

Front cover of 'Hungry Ghosts'.

Culinary phantasm It has been a long time since I read a book on horror. Last year, while working on a story about what chefs read, I was told about Hungry Ghosts, an illustrated book with acclaimed chef Anthony Bourdain as one of the authors. It has ghosts, chefs and recipes by Bourdain. The plot is loosely based on the Japanese supernatural game Hyakumonogatari Kaidankai, played after dusk in a room filled with candles. After each participant narrates a ghost story, a candle is extinguished until the room is dark. In the book, the participants are chefs who narrate culinary phantasm. There’s food, blood and gore. I am sufficiently intrigued.

—Jahnabee Borah

Front cover of 'Don Quixote'.

Classic adventures Every year I read a classic or a doorstopper from the numerous volumes gathering dust on my bookshelves. It’s a small gesture of lightening the guilt of a lifelong tsundoku. For 2025, I’ve picked Don Quixote by Cervantes in Edith Grossman’s masterful translation of 2003, introduced by Harold Bloom. At nearly 1,000 pages, this work, widely regarded as the precursor of the modern European novel, ticks both the boxes of being a classic and one with a sizeable girth. Like many great works, Don Quixote has assumed a mystical aura over time—it is more name-dropped than read and admired. Most of us remember the bare bones of the story—the Quixotic adventures in the framework of its rambling plot—but not the twists and turns that make it a timeless treasure. A perfect adventure for the new year.

—Somak Ghoshal

R.F. Kuang’s 'Yellowface'

Studying the darkness R.F. Kuang’s Babel and Yellowface, set in the worlds of academia and publishing, respectively, have been favourite reads over the past two years. One an inventive fantasy about a school of magic and the other a satire on modern publishing, both are sharp and full of charm and whimsy. No surprises, then, that I am looking forward to Kuang’s third, Katabasis, which is described as “Dante’s Inferno meets Susanna Clarke’s Piranesi”. The “dark academia” subgenre of fantasy writing, which I have been exploring recently through reads like Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House, fascinates me, and from what I’ve read of Katabasis (short excerpts released by Kuang on her Insta) both the plotline and the writing promise to keep me reading till 2am. Bring it on!

—Shrabonti Bagchi

'The Maximum City'.

Catching up My reading during 2024 lagged woefully. I did manage to read Hot Stage, the latest in the Inspector Borei Gowda series by Anita Nair, and raced through The Tattoo Murder, a locked room mystery by Akimitsu Takagi set in post-World War II Tokyo. Besides the murder, I found the mythologies behind Japanese tattoos quite fascinating. But for the most part, the books bought last year remain untouched. On top of the list is R.F. Kuang’s Yellowface. Pip Williams’ The Dictionary of Lost Words is another book gathering dust. I will get to it, I promise. But if there’s one book I will definitely be reading—re-reading rather—it’s Suketu Mehta’s Maximum City in hardbound that I received from a dear friend as a keepsake.

—Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

'The Winds of Winter'.

Eternal wait If I were absolutely truthful, then, much like last year, I would say that the book I’m looking forward to this year is George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter. But then again, I’ve been waiting for it for 13 years, and it is highly possible that the A Song of Ice and Fire saga may never be finished. While I’ve made my peace with that eventuality (well, not entirely), every January I send out a silent prayer that this would be the year. Other than that, I don’t really look forward to new books, reading new books just sort of happens. When I re-read old ones, it’s a spur-of-the-moment decision. I’m looking forward to some cracking horror novels. As to what they are, I have absolutely no clue. I’m certainly going to read more John Langan, because he mixes weird and mainstream horror tropes so well.

—Bibek Bhattacharya

The cover of 'Pahari Masters: Court Painters of North India'

Re-run for fun In the course of work, I read varied books on art, but often approach them with a rather clinical eye—in pursuit of information and details that would validate a strand of thought or something to take me in a completely different direction with a refreshingly new perspective. In the coming year, I would like to take up B.N. Goswamy and Eberhard Fischer’s Pahari Masters: Court Painters of North India once again, and read it solely for pleasure. To me, the book is a behind-the-scenes guide to Goswamy’s mind about how and why he decided to undertake the mammoth task of identifying distinctive styles of artist-families in the royal courts. There is something journalistic—the old school kind—in his research style, and Goswamy’s writing makes this aspect of art history so accessible and enjoyable. The other publication I would like to take up again is Bhumijan: Artists of the Earth about the indigenous artists whose works are part of the Mitchell Crites collection to read again about Jodhaiya Bai Baiga, an inspiring artist who died recently.

—Avantika Bhuyan

'When Bad Things Happen to Good People'.

Looking for an answer I discovered When Bad Things Happen to Good People, a book on sorrow, consolation and the windstorms of life, by American rabbi-lecturer Harold S. Kushner, during a random online search in 2021. It was a time when I was reporting on how covid was affecting the lives of people, and the ground realities were making me question a long-held personal belief, “bad things don’t happen to good people”. I bought the book but couldn’t get past the first few pages; its positive-yet-melancholic tone was too overwhelming to bear. I picked it up again mid-2024 when a close friend was diagnosed with a terminal disease, trying to find an answer to why a young, god-fearing and do-gooder has to go through so much pain. I’m yet to finish the book, but somewhere in the initial pages, I found something comforting: “Pain is the price we pay for being alive. Dead cells—our hair, our fingernails—can’t feel pain; they cannot feel anything....” I am hoping to find an answer this year.

—Pooja Singh

'The Kitchen God's Wife'.

Old finds I first discovered Amy Tan’s powerful essay Mother Tongue in college, which explores the complexities of speaking different kinds of English as an immigrant in America. Her nuanced narrative challenges societal biases towards non-standard English speakers and the notion of a single “correct” way to speak English. This sparked my interest in her work, leading me to read her first novel, The Joy Luck Club soon after. Recently, I stumbled upon a weathered 1992 copy of Tan’s novel The Kitchen God’s Wife at home in a loft. It seems I’m not the only family member who’s a fan of her work—I suspect it belonged to my grandmother. The book’s yellowed pages and remarkably intact cover make it a treasured find. In The Kitchen God’s Wife Tan tells the story of a Chinese immigrant who escaped the communist regime and her complex relationship with her Chinese-American daughter. My copy has the original cover art reminiscent of classical Chinese art, with bold lines and a rich colour palette. This chance discovery has inspired me to explore more books published before my time, rather than focusing on new releases.

—Ghazal Chengappa

'Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency'.

Laing stories A few years ago, a friend introduced me to Olivia Laing, with Everybody as a new year’s gift, and since then, every year has started with her writing whether I plan it or not. This time last year, I learnt she was to publish The Garden Against Time, an exquisite tribute to gardening (and an odd read for someone who has killed many cacti). A few days before 2025 began, a package arrived with a gift of Laing’s 2020 book of essays, Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency, her deft reminder that art can change the way we see anything. The year’s off to a good start.

—Shalini Umachandran