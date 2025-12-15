Of serendipitous encounters

The Puppet Folk Arts Lab demonstrates how institutional encounters can spark transformation. According to Rajgarhia, the foundation has supported traditional puppeteers for years, but they largely worked in isolation. In 2024, some of them were invited for an extended residency with contemporary puppeteer Anurupa Roy and international facilitators. “The encounter was challenging since traditional masters were uncertain about ‘modern’ approaches, and contemporary artists unsure how to engage with rigorous traditional forms without appropriating," she shares. But over weeks of shared meals, watching each other work, something shifted. Puppeteers from different states started collaborating on hybrid forms. A Rajasthani string puppeteer incorporated shadow techniques from Odisha, and glove puppeteer from Tamil Nadu experimented with Bengali scroll storytelling structures. “The breakthrough came when they realised they were all facing similar challenges—how to make ancient forms speak to contemporary issues, how to sustain traditional techniques while addressing current social realities," adds Rajgarhia. “The works that are being featured at this year's festival are neither purely traditional nor simply contemporary, they're genuinely new forms born from unexpected dialogue." One of the performances addresses climate change through mythological narratives while another explores caste and identity through mixed puppet forms.