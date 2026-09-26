‘Rebel Ranis’: In this dance musical, four female figures reclaim the narrative

Classical Indian performances can often feel intimidating to audiences not familiar with the art form. Rebel Ranis, an experimental dance-theatre musical, hopes to change that. It was created by the New Delhi-based Keelaka Dance Company formed by the guru-shishya duo, Jyotsna Shourie and Aneesha Grover. After a successful premiere at Abhivyakti—The City Arts Project in Ahmedabad last November, and a sold-out show in Delhi in April this year, the production is setting off on a multi-city tour with shows in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune before closing at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House.
Classical Indian performances can often feel intimidating to audiences not familiar with the art form. Rebel Ranis, an experimental dance-theatre musical, hopes to change that. It was created by the New Delhi-based Keelaka Dance Company formed by the guru-shishya duo, Jyotsna Shourie and Aneesha Grover. After a successful premiere at Abhivyakti—The City Arts Project in Ahmedabad last November, and a sold-out show in Delhi in April this year, the production is setting off on a multi-city tour with shows in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune before closing at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House.
Presented as a series of visceral confessions, the production takes four women from myths, legends and history into a shared contemporary space. The show blends Bharatanatyam, Chhau and Kathak with contemporary movement, and the narrative is set to English dialogues and a live soundtrack of Tamil jazz. Through movement and music, it reframes Kaikeyi, Draupadi, Karaikal Ammaiyar and Sita as self-determined figures with agency, power and desire.
Presented as a series of visceral confessions, the production takes four women from myths, legends and history into a shared contemporary space. The show blends Bharatanatyam, Chhau and Kathak with contemporary movement, and the narrative is set to English dialogues and a live soundtrack of Tamil jazz. Through movement and music, it reframes Kaikeyi, Draupadi, Karaikal Ammaiyar and Sita as self-determined figures with agency, power and desire.
Reading Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues in her college days inspired Grover in more ways than one, making her view contemporary India through a different lens. “I was struck by the idea that a contemporary woman today in India is still judged against someone from our scriptures. Our history and mythology shape what society considers the ‘ideal woman’. With Rebel Ranis, we wanted to tell their lived experiences from their own point of view, reclaiming agency through their own voices,” she says.
Challenging mainstream narratives
To do that, they zeroed in on three mythical characters and one historical figure to challenge decades of simplified storytelling. Inspired by the Adbhuta Ramayana, Sita is depicted as taking up arms and transforming into Mahakali to slay the thousand-headed Ravana. Instead of being portrayed as the helpless victim of the cheerharan (disrobing), Draupadi serves as the conscience of the Mahabharata. Portrayed by Chennai-based Carnatic jazz vocalist Harini Iyer, her trauma is conveyed through live vocal improvisations as the game of dice plays out through distinct classical dance styles.
Meanwhile, essayed on stage by Grover herself, Kaikeyi’s story highlights her history as a formidable warrior princess and battle strategist whose tactical mind expanded kingdoms, only to be forced out of public life after childbirth. “She was married to King Dashrath with the guarantee that her son would be the heir to the throne of Ayodhya. That promise was not fulfilled,” says Grover. Another chapter looks at how the sixth-century Tamil poet-saint Karaikal Ammaiyar was abandoned by her husband out of fear of her spiritual gifts. Traditional lore claims she went mad and roamed the streets naked, but Rebel Ranis offers a different perspective. “She wrote extraordinarily liberating, complex poetry. So, did she lose her sanity, or did she actively reject societal standards of beauty and choose to step entirely outside the male gaze?” Grover says.
Rebel Ranis refuses to dilute its classical art forms, pairing traditional movement with a score produced by MadStarBase alongside Carnatic vocalist O.S. Arun and composer Daniel B. George. “You might hear a traditional Carnatic swaram or a club beat driving a Bharatanatyam piece,” says Shourie. “Using English dialogue allows people to understand us—they don’t need a deep technical knowledge of hastas (hand gestures) to understand the emotional weight of what’s happening on stage,” she shares.
The company itself was born out of a shared mission between Shourie and Grover, who has been the former’s disciple for over 30 years. Named after the classical dance mudra for friendship, Keelaka aims to bridge the gap between high art and commercial viability for young dancers. “People love classical dance, but they often don’t know where to start as they find it intimidating. We want to make large-scale productions with high values, sets, film, and accessible narratives so young artists can actually build sustainable careers,” says Grover.
Keelaka Dance Company has earlier created productions such as Sakhi, which explored an imagined friendship between Draupadi and Sita, and Unmasked, a time-travel dramedy that brings to the fore vignettes of devadasi life in a temple. Recently, Keelaka presented their largest production to date, a 150-person musical at the BRICS Summit, which centred on the navarasa. They are planning to take Rebel Ranis to the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa this December and have started work on their next project, which is a reimagining of the 12th-century Sanskrit poem Geetha Govindam.
‘Rebel Ranis’ will be staged across multiple cities between 23-27 September. Tickets available on bookmyshow.com