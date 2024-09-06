What to watch this week: ‘Rebel Ridge’, ‘Call Me Bae’ and more

Rebel Ridge Rebel Ridge has the look of a sleeper hit, albeit a streaming one. In a small American town, Terry (Aaron Pierre) posts bail for his cousin. However, the corrupt local police seize the money. Terry, an ex-soldier, decides to retrieve his money by force. This action film also stars Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb and David Denman. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, who made the thrillers Blue Ruin (2013) and Green Room (2015). (Netflix) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Call Me Bae In this new series produced by Dharma for Amazon Prime, Ananya Panday plays a spoilt heiress who makes the huge mistake of getting caught cheating on her even wealthier husband. After her family cuts her off, she must make her own way, sharing a flat in Mumbai and taking a job at a TV news agency. Panday has an amusing comic flightiness but the situations she is put in are trite and the writing weak. Created by Ishita Moitra and co-starring Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi and Niharika Lyra Dutt. (Amazon Prime)

The On1y One Sheng Wang (Liu Dong Qin) transfers to a new high school, where Jiang Tian (Benjamin Tsang) is his classmate. They are thrown together in the same house when their parents decide to marry, and the two become stepbrothers. But their feelings for each other are complicated. Only a few episodes have dropped so far, but this weekly Taiwanese drama, adapted from a web novel, looks promising. (Netflix)

Light Years Argentina’s Lucrecia Martel is one of the foremost filmmakers of the modern age, with works like La Ciénaga (2001) and The Holy Girl (2004). Light Years is a 2017 feature-length documentary by Manuel Abramovich that observes Martel on the sets of the period film Zama 2017). It’s an absorbing portrait of an artist at work, giving us a close-up view of Martel’s methods, spirit and sense of humour. (MUBI)

Apollo 13: Survival Launched in April 1970, Apollo 13 was intended to be the third craft to land on the moon. But after an explosion on board, Nasa faced an unprecedented challenge in getting the three astronauts home safely. This documentary uses a wealth of archival footage to recreate the tension of the time. You could pair this with Ron Howard’s Apollo 13 (Amazon Prime), a fictional version of the same mission, starring Tom Hanks, Ed Harris, Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon. (Netflix)