Lounge Loves: The calm Jean-Christophe Novelli, an oil from Qi Ayurveda and more
Also featured this week, an Instagram handle that reimagines cinema vertically and an aam panna sorbet
Change of guard
In nearly every season of Masterchef Australia, one contestant or the other ends up setting a part of their counter on fire. And sure enough, in the ongoing season too, an attempt to smoke radicchio leaves went up, literally, in flames. However, it was the calm presence of one of the new judges, French chef and restaurateur Jean-Christophe Novelli, that brought the situation under control. This season has been one of change, marked by the palpable absence of Chef Jock Zonfrillo, who died last year. His astute comments, sense of humour and chemistry with fellow judge Andy Allen infused the show with warmth. Allen continues on the show with three new judges, including Novelli. Novelli stands out for his unique style of mentorship, his simple yet concrete advice making a difference to the way a dish is cooked or plated. —Avantika Bhuyan