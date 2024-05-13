Lounge Loves: Alex Wharton's poetry, a salad box from Samaki and more
Also featured this week, the appeal of Nicholas Galitzine and an album produced by Steve Albini
Met a poem
While everyone was talking about red carpet looks from the Met Gala, what my unfashionable self loved most was that it led me to The Gardener, a poem by Alex Wharton. An excerpt of the work—the Welsh poet’s tribute to John Ystumllyn, one of UK’s first black gardeners —was sewn on a patch inside British F1 racer Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Burberry jacket. The seven lines epitomise beauty and rhythm. They led me to more of Wharton’s work, especially those in Creative Responses, the result of a 2020 initiative by the Welsh government. Wharton was commissioned to write on a few notable individuals of black heritage in the country, including rugby player Clive Sullivan and teacher Betty Campbell. Wharton’s six Creative Responses are free to read on the Cadw website. — Vangmayi Parakala