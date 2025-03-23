‘Hacking is modern witchcraft’: Pascal Plante on ‘Red Rooms’

What is your relationship to true crime like? Did making this movie affect the way you saw the genre?

I wasn’t early on the bandwagon of watching these shows, but time really stretched during covid and so I fell into bingeing them mindlessly. It’s a complex relationship—you can’t look away and yet it’s not fulfilling. I thought: why am I spending so much time in the company of evil men? There were too many of these shows by 2021, when I started writing Red Rooms. It was unethical and exploitative of the folklore surrounding the victims, without thinking of the victims themselves. So I grew more critical of it. Juliette Gariépy, who plays Kelly-Anne, used to listen to true-crime podcasts and now doesn’t really want to.