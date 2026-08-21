The past comes home in Gurvinder Singh’s ‘Rehmat’

In Gurvinder Singh’s Rehmat, a sparse post-Partition drama based in modern-day Punjab, a man desires homecoming. Many years back, his grandfather had built a house in Gujjarwal, a village in Ludhiana, but were forced to evacuate with family. Rashid Ali, old and fatigued with a life in England, has come back seeking the ancestral house. Evoking this pathos of displacement is Naseeruddin Shah, his second such role this year after a bravura turn in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. For Singh, however, Rehmat marks a similar preoccupation.
Punjab has been central to the filmmaker’s work. His feature films have been long-form dissections of the political turmoil it has been subjected to, the constant curiosity elevating the place to the stature of a protagonist. It was bruised in Anhey Ghorhey Da Daan (2011), menacing in Chauthi Koot (2015) and grief-stricken in Adh Chanani Raat (2022). Rehmat, which premiered in the main competition of the Locarno Film Festival, feels like a new dawn. Designed as three narrative vignettes, interconnected by the loss and arrival of people, the film has violence at its core —the first story has a Sikh man shot by the cops; the shadow of Partition looms large—but unceasing gentility. For the filmmaker, Rehmat is a storied history. “The film is Punjab in the last 100 years, unravelling through architecture and space,” he says.
In Rehmat, the story moves across three houses. An injured Sikh man lands up in a house inhabited by Hindus; a Muslim man lives in the houses of two Sikh families. The neatness of it might seem tokenistic but Singh insists that the spaces pursued the story and not the other way around. “The film opens in a contemporary house in the city, then transitions to a post-Partition place, moves to an even older house that was built before Partition and finally to a 19th century school. All these locations exist and as I’d find these places, news ideas would emerge.”
The history of the state sneaks in through the physical structures. For instance, the first story unfolds between a mother and a daughter. Deathly silence pervades their house, which soon turns out to be grief. The revelation happens plainly. In one scene, the camera follows the mother (Mita Vashisht), a middle-aged woman, as she enters the house with flowers in her hand. She places them before a framed picture of a young man, her son. A Sikh militant has supposedly killed him but it is only the cops who people seem to be scared of. As the plot unravels, such absences proliferate. Children without a father, houses without owners, a man without a home. “There are layers of migration in Punjab, some forced, some voluntary,” the filmmaker says.
Singh has a penchant for Punjabi literature. Stories by Gurdial Singh and Waryam Singh Sandhu have been adapted by him before. This time, Ajeet Cour’s works form the source material as he admits to have expanded them. “I did not grow up in Punjab. My knowledge of the place has come through literature which I now fuse with my own experience.” This detached-attachment perhaps explains his recurring fascination with the state and his singular depiction of its knotty past.
While Rehmat keeps a track of the piling loss in the state, it shows no death. Long, unbroken shots conclude on walls adorned with pictures of dead people. Turbulence of a confrontational scene is portrayed through the mobility of the camera as it keeps zooming in and out on the characters. “̌I told my cameramen that we will just keep going back and forth between them and see,” Singh says, referring to Shashank Walia. This is their first collaboration, after having worked extensively with Satya Rai Nagpaul in the past. “The crew was mostly local. Young Punjabi filmmakers are coming up and there is a new movement of sorts emerging. I feel satisfied seeing that. When I made Anhey Ghorhey Da Daan there was nothing. I am not taking credit but it led to new things. On this film, all my ADs are new. I wanted to work with inexperienced people.” And then there is Naseeruddin Shah.