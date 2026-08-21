The past comes home in Gurvinder Singh’s ‘Rehmat’

While Rehmat keeps a track of the piling loss in the state, it shows no death. Long, unbroken shots conclude on walls adorned with pictures of dead people. Turbulence of a confrontational scene is portrayed through the mobility of the camera as it keeps zooming in and out on the characters. “̌I told my cameramen that we will just keep going back and forth between them and see,” Singh says, referring to Shashank Walia. This is their first collaboration, after having worked extensively with Satya Rai Nagpaul in the past. “The crew was mostly local. Young Punjabi filmmakers are coming up and there is a new movement of sorts emerging. I feel satisfied seeing that. When I made Anhey Ghorhey Da Daan there was nothing. I am not taking credit but it led to new things. On this film, all my ADs are new. I wanted to work with inexperienced people.” And then there is Naseeruddin Shah.