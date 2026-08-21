The past comes home in Gurvinder Singh’s ‘Rehmat’

Punjab has been central to the filmmaker’s work. His feature films have been long-form dissections of the political turmoil it has been subjected to, the constant curiosity elevating the place to the stature of a protagonist. It was bruised in Anhey Ghorhey Da Daan (2011), menacing in Chauthi Koot (2015) and grief-stricken in Adh Chanani Raat (2022). Rehmat, which premiered in the main competition of the Locarno Film Festival, feels like a new dawn. Designed as three narrative vignettes, interconnected by the loss and arrival of people, the film has violence at its core —the first story has a Sikh man shot by the cops; the shadow of Partition looms large—but unceasing gentility. For the filmmaker, Rehmat is a storied history. “The film is Punjab in the last 100 years, unravelling through architecture and space,” he says.