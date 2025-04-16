Performances that you simply must catch at the ‘Remembering Veenapani Festival’

Every year in April—on the birth anniversary of Veenapani Chawla, founder of Adishakti—the leafy campus located on the periphery of Auroville holds an annual celebration. The rhythms of musical instruments and roaring applause signal the arrival of ‘Remembering Veenapani Festival’ (RVF), a tribute to the stalwart’s life.

It began with a gathering of performers and friends after the demise of Chawla and soon developed into a full-fledged interdisciplinary festival. In its 11th edition, this week-long festival brings together music, theatre and a series of engaging workshops.

A lot has changed since RVF was conceptualised but some of the festival’s tenets remain the same. All performances are free, and attendees must collect tokens at 6.30 pm on the day of the show. The small in-house theatre, the Sir Ratan Tata Koothu Kovil, is usually bursting at the seams with no less than 250 attendees for each show. For music shows in the outdoor amphitheatre, surrounded by trees, as many as 400 attendees may show up.

The audience is as diverse as it can get, from the global residents of Auroville, and residents from neighbouring villages to tourists from around the country and some who choose to travel for the festival. “Veenapani believed that the more diverse the performances, the better it is for theatre," says Nimmy Raphel, managing trustee, Adishakti. “So, the festival had to be multidisciplinary."

Also read: ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ review: The most fun you’ll have at the cinema this year