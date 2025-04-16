Performances that you simply must catch at the ‘Remembering Veenapani Festival’

There is no theme, and the line-up curated by Raphel and artistic director Vinay Kumar is a collection of work the duo admires. “But, they have to be shows that have not been performed in Auroville or Puducherry before," says Raphel. Do You Know This Song? by Mallika Taneja is one of the two visiting plays at RVF. The solo piece, which has won in several categories at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards, talks about erasure of a female musician in a domestic setting. A deeply-felt narrative, based on extensive interviews, forms the backbone of the piece as the protagonist moves from her current self to the musician she once was. She uses dolls, musical instruments like the harmonium to make the story come alive. The other visiting piece is Yele Oota by Vishwakiran Nambi Dance Company, which uses dance to speak of abundance and scarcity.