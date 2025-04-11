Art comes alive at the Remembering Veenapani Festival

This year, guests at the Adishakti Theatre Arts’ Remembering Veenapani Festival (RVF)—celebrating its 11th edition from 13-19 April—can look forward to an early morning of music. Performed by Rajasthani folk trio SAZ on 14 April, the dawn concert, titled Savera: Morning Raga by SAZ, will be a harmonious commingling of vocals and sarangi by Asin Khan, khartal by Zakir Khan and dholak by Sadiq Khan. As fan favourites, this is not the first time the trio are playing at RVF. “They’ve performed here in 2022 and 2023 but this will be the first time that they will be doing an early morning set,” says Divya Bhatia, presenter and producer of the show. The trio will be dipping into their vast repertoire of Rajasthani folk music to present soothing melodies to ring in a new day.

Also read: ‘Adolescence’ and the limits of oners There are other music performances lined up at this multidisciplinary performance arts festival, which opens on 13 April with a Sufi concert by Hindustani vocalist Smita Bellur and SAZ. And to neatly tie the string of performances, the finale on 19 April is a rousing qawwali concert by the Warsi Brothers. Commenting on the strong Indian folk element running through the three musical performances, Bhatia who's producing the other two shows as well says, “The RVF’s programming has always had musical performances but they’ve usually been Western bands or fusion bands. This is the first time that you’ll be seeing artists who fall in the Hindustani classical, Sufi and Rajasthani folk music space.”

A still from 'Yele Oota' presented by the Vishwakiran Dance Company.

The folksy motif also powers through the physical theatre performance, Yele Oota, presented by the Vishwakiran Nambi Dance Company, Bengaluru. Conceived and choreographed by Nambi, the performance, according to him, “uses a movement grammar that blends folk and contemporary dance.” “I love the grammar of folk dance and for Yele Oota, I have primarily used south Indian folk forms. Even the songs—with lyrics by Kiran Kaverappa and music by Gopu Krishnan—have a strong folk element,” says Nambi, of the production that tackles the ubiquitous yet necessary subject of food disparity.

While the initial idea of the production may have been to explore how communal food gatherings at wedding feasts or temple feasts tend to be inclusive, the story changed gears once covid-19 hit.

Also read: ‘Barff’: Saurabh Shukla’s thrilling play draws inspiration from Kashmir "While doing research, I met around 600 families who were struggling without any ration. “That experience compelled me to explore the idea of disparity: of how, at a time when we hear of excessive food wastage in hotels and weddings, we also have people who have absolutely nothing to eat.” Besides high-energy movements and music, Nambi also uses props to drive home the question: “when did food become a luxury?”

A still from Adishakti Theatre Ensemble's play, Bhoomi.

For Vinayakumar, artistic director of Adishakti, the uniqueness of the multidisciplinary festival lies in the efforts it takes to retain the authenticity of the live performance. “A live performance offers you an absolute connection that no other medium can. So, our festival’s focus is on the performers and creating an ambience for both the performers and the audiences who come to watch it in close proximity. Our belief is that art while exercising your intellectuality should also awaken you sensorially.” Kumar and the Adishakti Theatre Ensemble will be staging their recent plays, Bali, Urmila and Bhoomi at the festival.