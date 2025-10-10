Repositioning the archive: When photos offer a different view of the past
Curators are dipping into photo archives to tell fresh stories on subjects as diverse as colonial history and industrialisation
How does a photograph capture the spirit of the city, its citizens and the revolutionary spirit prevalent at the time? It’s an idea that informs a forthcoming exhibition, Disobedient Subjects Bombay (1930-31). Here, Bombay of old essays the role of a protagonist—its architecture and landmarks serving as sites for protest. The show, which draws from an archival album, Collections of Photographs of Old Congress Party—K.L. Nursey, presents a multi-layered narrative. For one, it harks back to a significant chapter in India’s freedom struggle, the civil disobedience movement, which is often centred around the figure of Mohandas K Gandhi in popular culture.
“We associate the Civil Disobedience Movement quintessentially with Gandhi, but the album appears to be making a different argument: that the people of Bombay made the movement that in turn made Gandhi globally famous," the curators, Sumathi Ramaswamy and Avrati Bhatnagar, state over email. When the two, both faculty members at Duke University in the US, started working formally on the Nursey album—part of the private archive Alkazi Collection of Photography (ACP) in Delhi—about five years ago, they became interested in the place of the camera in the visual culture that emerged around Gandhi.
The show, set to open in Mumbai on 12 October, is presented by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts. Besides the widely known historical events, the exhibition foregrounds the role of ordinary people in expressing dissent against colonial rule, and “turning the streets of Bombay into sites of nationalist assertion, as captured on camera". They also examine, through photos, the role of women, mobilised by the Desh Sevika Sangh, a women's volunteer organisation, founded by Sarojini Naidu in April 1930. The show is accompanied by a book, Photographing Civil Disobedience: Bombay, 1930-1931, published by the ACP in association with Mapin Publishing.
Disobedient Subjects adds to the ongoing discourse around the photo archive as a pulsating entity, rather than a static repository of images. In fact, the archive has now become a starting point of inquiry into a myriad of subjects. The scope has also expanded to include archives of family and everyday images.