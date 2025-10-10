Repositioning the archive: When photos offer a different view of the past

Ramaswamy first came across the Nursey album while working on another major project in the US on Gandhi and visual culture specifically about the manner in which artists of India had helped create the iconic image we now have of him. Bhatnagar then visited the Alkazi Foundation’s office in New Delhi to look at this collection of photographs. She was struck by the way the Nursey album captured a rare side of a well-known historical event, bringing into view details she had not seen in existing scholarship. This paradox stayed with her. They started working on the album in summer 2020 at the height of the covid-19 pandemic. The project was first conceived as a digital exhibit, which over time has materialized into the exhibit that will be launched at the CSMVS.