How 2024 became the year of re-released films

On a muggy August afternoon, the entrance to the iconic Regal theatre in Mumbai is clogged. A hand-painted poster of Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975) is mounted on the scaffolding, and a crowd has gathered to watch the film. A month later, Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar (1963) is playing in theatres. The familiar poster of a woman walking against a silhouette of urbanity is displayed outside the ticket counters and the title of the film, designed by Ray in his signature typography, is imprinted above. Next to it is a billboard of Rahi Anil Barve’s Tumbbad (2018), with a strapping man and a fearful child. The year is 2024, but it’s difficult to tell at the movies.

In the last couple of months, a host of Indian films which premiered years ago have been released in the theatres. This is unprecedented for urban centres; old films rarely play in multiplexes here, and definitely not with this frequency. It’s been an eclectic mix: Gautham Vasudev Menon’s maudlin Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), Anurag Kashyap’s hinterland revenge drama, Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), S. Ramanathan’s comedy Bombay to Goa (1972), Jyoti Swaroop’s riotous Padosan (1968). Each week comes with the new announcement of older titles—Subhash Ghai’s Taal (1999) came out last weekend, Dibakar Banerjee’s Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006) will return in late October.

What is surprising is, although these films played in theatres before, and have been rewatched on smaller screens, people are paying to watch them again. Two of Imtiaz Ali’s popular works, Jab We Met (2007) and Rockstar (2011), re-released in 2023 and 2024 respectively, to a rousing response, with Rockstar earning more than Rs. 10 crore when it was re-released in May. Yash Chopra’s cross-border love story, Veer-Zaara (2004), played again this September and earned Rs. 1.55 crore in its first week.

View Full Image A poster for the ‘ANR 100’ retrospective in 2024.

A similar trend is unfolding across other industries as popular films and star vehicles return to cinemas. Tamil titles like Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006) and N. Lingusamy’s Paiyya (2010) and Menon’s Vaaranam Aayiram (2008) were given reruns. Dharani’s sports drama Ghilli (2004), re-released in April, raked in Rs. 30 crore in two weeks. Similarly, Telugu classics are coming back to theatres. S.S. Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu (2006) re-released this July, Gunasekhar’s Okkadu (2003) in August, Harish Shankar’s Gabbar Singh (2012) in September. A 4K remastered version of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu (1993), remade as Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) in Hindi by Priyadarshan, re-released in August to mark its 30th anniversary.

This curious phenomenon was fuelled by necessity. For the major part of 2020, theatres were shut down due to the covid-19 pandemic and streaming platforms opened up as an alternative medium of watching films. By the time public spaces became accessible and normalcy set in, something had shifted. Digital releases fortified into a more foolproof avenue and theatrical releases became infrequent. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), 265 Hindi films released in 2019. The number dwindled to 84 in 2021 and stood at 194 in 2022.

With more and more Hindi films underperforming at the box office, more filmmakers were looking to streaming sites. Multiplexes started re-releasing films to deal with this setback. “It was an initiative by the exhibitors to fill in the lag in programming," says Amit Sharma, managing director of Miraj cinemas, which has theatres across India.

View Full Image A still from ‘Padosan’, originally released in 1968.

Between last year and now, there have been a bunch of re-releases in the form of time-sensitive festivals and individual reruns to offset irregular programming. In 2023, films leaning on female autonomy (Gauri Shinde’s 2016 Dear Zindagi and Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 Raazi to name a few) were screened in March on Women’s Day. On Valentine’s Day, PVR INOX re-released a triple bill of Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) with two Imtiaz Ali love stories, Jab We Met and Tamasha (2015). This year, another cluster of love stories, including Chopra’s DDLJ and Mohabbatein, re-released at the same time.

In September, a month dotted with digital releases, PVR INOX announced a Kareena Kapoor Khan film festival to celebrate her 25 years in the industry. Five of her films played for five days. In a similar vein, Miraj re-released Gangs of Wasseypur on 30 August, aiming at a lean week after Amar Kaushik’s staggering Stree 2 arrived in the middle of that month. Interestingly, both the parts were played together, unlike 2012, when they had released a month apart.

View Full Image In October 2022, PVR hosted a retrospective coinciding with Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday.

The arrangement is working out for everyone. Re-releasing has proved to be a cost-effective strategy. The films, being already familiar to the public, only require limited publicity. Producers and rights holders stand to gain, and exhibitors spend a fraction on marketing and limited screen counts compared to what they generally incur on new releases. The burden is further eased by actors from these films who take to social media and spread the word. More crucially, the ticket prices are subsidised and nostalgia is suddenly affordable.

The crisis that was triggered by the pandemic was averted, naturally, by the power of Amitabh Bachchan.

Bringing it all back home

In October 2022, PVR hosted “Bachchan: Back to the Beginning", a retrospective coinciding with the actor’s 80th birthday. Helmed by Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), a non-profit committed to restoring and preserving films, it comprised 11 of his films from the 1970s-80s. What had started out as a small initiative (the films played for four days in 22 cinemas across the country) burgeoned into a celebration. People queued up for tickets and social media was filled with videos of people dancing to songs from Don (1978) and Namak Halaal (1982) in theatres. The success prompted FHF to set up similar Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand retrospectives to mark their 100th birth anniversaries in 2022 and 2023, consecutively.

In hindsight, this laid the foundation of the many film festivals that are currently being organised by multiplexes. But when Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the founder of FHF, approached PVR INOX, he says they liked the idea but were unsure. “They advised me to try it at one cinema hall first but I disagreed," Dungarpur says, adding that even Bachchan cautioned him. “He told me to screen his more contemporary films." Dungarpur, however, soldiered on and through his effort, which involved speaking to producers, procuring rights of the films and training projectionists unversed with the aspect ratio of older films, pumped life into classics languishing in archives or inferior versions online.

View Full Image The success of ‘Laila Majnu’ has transformed the identity of re-releases from stand-ins to legitimate entities.

Over the years, he considered releasing Tumbbad again, but feared it would be indulgent. Then, other films started re-releasing and Shah took the plunge. A new trailer was cut, a fresh round of intensive marketing was done, and Tumbbad re-released to a frenzied response on 13 September. Currently, it has twice the number of shows that it had the first time and is still running in theatres. “I always believed the film was for the big screen. When you come out of the theatre, you should look up and check if it is raining (since the film is set during the monsoon)." Other decisions helped, like not renewing its streaming contract, which expired almost seven months ago, and clamping down on the pirated versions of the film on YouTube. Tumbbad’s success makes sense in context. The film has minted Rs. 28.5 crore after a third weekend.

View Full Image ‘Tumbbad’ has minted ₹ 28.5 crore after a third weekend.

Although designed as a vanity vehicle, the re-release system is proving to be more hospitable to smaller players. In September, multiplex chain Cinepolis cut a deal to re-release Pushan Kripalani’s excellent 2022 indie, Goldfish. The film had a boutique release last September, but Shah Rukh Khan’s mammoth Jawan came a week later and took over everything. “Anyone who watched Goldfish liked it and I just wanted more people to have the opportunity to watch the film," producer Amit Saxena says. This time, it ran for a week and lead actors Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval visited theatres.

Also in September, a restored version of Ray’s Mahanagar had a limited re-release with English subtitles across Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Varsha Bansal, granddaughter of the film’s producer, R.D. Bansal, wanted to do it earlier, when the 2K restoration concluded in 2014. “At that time, exhibitors were not in this mindset, and with the influx of Bollywood films, there was never a good time. Now the mindset has changed." In its second week, Mahanagar still has at least one show in all the cities, except Bengaluru. Bansal plans to re-release the other Ray films her grandfather was involved in: Nayak (1966), Charulata (1964), Joi Baba Felunath (1979) and Kapurush, Mahapurush (1965).

New audiences

Who is watching these films? The answer would be different for different re-releases. Dungarpur was thrilled to see young people dancing to the music of old Bachchan movies. “There were old people (in attendance), but mainly there was a younger crowd discovering these films." Bijli also says the retrospective audience was intergenerational.

A film like Tumbbad, on the other hand, is enjoying a repeat audience. Shah has been posting about the re-release on Instagram, and a common reaction from fans is “Finally!". At my screening of Laila Majnu (in Mumbai), a girl next to me sobbed through the second half. She was too young when the film was released but, aware of the hype, wanted to see it for herself. Ali witnessed something similar. “My target age-group was 30-40, but people in their early and mid-teens are writing to me about the film."

It is, of course, possible that when Bollywood starts delivering hits again, re-releases will dry up. For now, though, the act of watching old films is no longer an empty exercise of reliving the past but a more instructive gesture of shaping it. The fates of films like Laila Majnu and Tumbbad have been changed. It feels like a sci-fi film or a video game, where nothing is truly over and no ending is ultimate. There was a crack in the system and that is how nostalgia got in.

Ishita Sen Gupta is an independent film critic and culture writer. Her work is informed by gender and pop culture.