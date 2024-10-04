How 2024 became the year of re-released films

Over the years, he considered releasing Tumbbad again, but feared it would be indulgent. Then, other films started re-releasing and Shah took the plunge. A new trailer was cut, a fresh round of intensive marketing was done, and Tumbbad re-released to a frenzied response on 13 September. Currently, it has twice the number of shows that it had the first time and is still running in theatres. “I always believed the film was for the big screen. When you come out of the theatre, you should look up and check if it is raining (since the film is set during the monsoon)." Other decisions helped, like not renewing its streaming contract, which expired almost seven months ago, and clamping down on the pirated versions of the film on YouTube. Tumbbad’s success makes sense in context. The film has minted Rs. 28.5 crore after a third weekend.