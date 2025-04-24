Giving Sawantwadi ganjifa cards a new lease of life

The Sawantwadi ganjifa handpainted cards came into the national spotlight last year when it was awarded the Geographical Indication tag. The recognition also brought to the fore the conservation efforts by the erstwhile royal family of the region. According to Shraddha Lakham Sawant Bhonsle, the granddaughter-in-law of the family, Maharashtra’s Sawantwadi is perhaps the few places in India where ganjifa is still alive. This style of hand-painted cards first originated in Persia and came to India with the Mughals. They were adapted to the storyline of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, with Hindu deities being painted on the cards.

“The game was brought to Sawantwadi by the Telangana Brahmins, who came here from Andhra Pradesh to study dharmashastra in the 16th century during the reign of Khem Sawant Bhonsle III," elaborates Bhonsle. “During the 18th and 19th centuries, our ancestors built a lot of schools to teach ganjifa. Sadly, over a period of time, the art diminished as many artists went their own separate ways." So much of the art was lost that even her grandparents-in-law were not aware of its existence. One day, when her grandfather-in-law was going about his rounds to meet the people of Sawantwadi, he met an artist called Pundalik Chitari, who was painting the Dashavatar ganjifa on his porch. He was immediately drawn to it and informed his wife, Satvashiladevi Bhonsle, about the same—both decided to revive this art form by creating a company called Sawantwadi Lacquerware.

“A few months later, my grandmother-in-law received a letter from one of her pen friends that they had seen the Sawantwadi playing cards displayed at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. That’s when the family decided to further the revival efforts by introducing more items inspired by the ganjifa cards," says Bhonsle. They collaborated with Chitari and invited artists from other regions to learn the art. The journey which started way back in the 1970s is being taken forward by Bhonsle and her mother-in-law, Shubhadadevi Bhonsle. They currently work with 14 artists.

