Giving Sawantwadi ganjifa cards a new lease of life

This art form is in danger of dying out as there is no state support for the artists. “This was also the reason for converting a part of our palace into an art hotel. Because we have people coming here to stay from different corners of the world, we are able to promote the art more widely," she adds. Through free workshops, guests also get to know what makes the Sawantwadi ganjifa so distinct. The region is known for the Dashavatar ganjifa, based on the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. It is signified by the use of bright colours like red, green and yellow. Also, unlike the Western playing cards, the ganjifa cards are often circular. “That’s because in Indian mythology, there are no sharp corners. Unlike the West, the game was more widely played by women than men in India. There is a religious subtext too. Because the game involved saying the names of deities, people believed they were washing off some of their sins by playing it. As deities are painted on the cards, no one could gamble with them," explains Bhonsle.