Cannes 2025: ‘Nouvelle Vague’ is a winsome homage to Godard
SummaryRichard Linklater’s ‘Nouvelle Vague’ imagines the making of ‘Breathless’, one of the most influential films in cinema history
“Reality is not continuity!" exclaims Jean-Luc Godard during the making of À Bout de Souffle, as a script supervisor attempts to remove a coffee cup that hadn’t been there in the previous shot. Correction: exclaims the actor playing Godard in Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater’s film about the making of the 1959 French New Wave classic. (As if all this wasn’t meta enough, try watching it at the Cannes Film Festival in a theatre full of critics and filmmakers.)