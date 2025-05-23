Cannes 2025: ‘Nouvelle Vague’ is a winsome homage to Godard

Nothing about Linklater’s film is as audacious as Godard’s debut but it has a winsome exuberance that’s quite infectious. Perhaps where the film will be most successful is among young audiences unfamiliar with these French New Wave pioneers, and with cinephiles for whom films about films have always been catnip. It may not matter that Nouvelle Vague isn’t doing anything novel. It’s made with such sincerity and such a reverence for not just the craft of filmmaking but for the leap of faith required to undertake such a thing that it’s impossible not to be won over.