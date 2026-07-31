The rise of the female figure in protest art

In 2020, an image of a woman wearing a tricolour hijab with poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s words, Bol ke labh azaad hai tere, on her lips became synonymous with the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (CAA-NRC). Shared by advertising professional Tanzeela on Instagram, the visual quickly became one of the most recognised images of the time, turned into posters and murals at the protest site of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.
Six years later, it is once again a woman who has become a symbol of resistance. The image of 27-year-old Rhiya Ahir in a performative act of stopping a police van in Mumbai during the recent student protests became a social media sensation. That image became the subject of several artworks on Instagram, the epicentre of the student movement, and at sites like Jantar Mantar. For Gen Z, who led the movement, Ahir represented resistance, irreverence and virality—qualities precious to them. In the past decade, the rise of the female figure, both as a participant and a muse in protest art, is significant. It is emblematic of the role of women in reclaiming public spaces and constitutional rights.
At the farmers’ protest on the Singhu Border in 2020-21, voices of women agricultural workers made their way into several works of art—created on the ground by artist collectives and agitators and later by visual art practitioners. The invisible and unacknowledged labour of women farmers was depicted through silhouettes as they emerged from the shadows. Another lingering image from that movement was of women seated on tractors, often carrying posters that read, “No Farmers, No Food”. Spaces of care and solidarity started by the women at Singhu Border, such as “Ladies Block”, became the subject of many photo series.
These visuals became as symbolic as those of the women of Shaheen Bagh, often shown holding the tricolour and hands raised in protest. One such artwork was created by self-taught graphic designer Lamya Khan as a tribute to the resilience of the women protestors. “The Shaheen Bagh protest has shown us that these women can not only carry their own weight but also lead the way for an inclusive, secular platform to register dissent,” Khan had told Al Jazeera then.
At the recent protests, too, women have been at the forefront, resisting, creating art and documenting the big-small moments. Bengaluru-based illustrator Priya Kuriyan (who also freelances for Lounge) went to Delhi for the protests last week, and has translated its sights and sounds into art posted on Instagram. In one of the works, a woman films the protest on her phone from behind a barricade as chants of “Jai Bhim” resound in the background. Another image shows mothers and daughters protesting side by side with different posters in their hands.
Actor Preeti Panigrahi posted on Instagram a sketch, titled Tale of Two Uniforms, showing a young school girl holding the Constitution up to a policeman. It represented so many layers of women’s agency and resistance, but also encapsulated the theme of the protest—which was to demand accountability regarding the examination and education system. The overall aesthetic of this protest was of course irreverence and unfiltered humour typical to Gen Z. Women’s rage against everyday injustices manifested itself in sharp, raw illustrations and posters, often peppered with swear words. The protestor’s own body became an extension of the artwork. Case in point: A young woman who inserted her own face in a poster that read, “Resisting b**** face”.
As Instagram turned into a space for both expression and participation, the art that emerged brought to mind these words by Kishwar Naheed, excerpts recited by actor Ratna Pathak Shah at a gathering in Mumbai last year: Ye ham gunāhgār aurteñ haiñ / ki sach kā parcham uthā ke nikleñ (We are those sinful women / who have set out carrying the banner of truth).
A UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE
The rise of the female figure in protest art also has to do with the ways in which women artists, illustrators and content creators are presenting their perspectives and recording the moment. They are making sure that women like themselves are not lost in the sea of voices. Their art of dissent and demonstration is no longer confined to the physical protest site or the exhibition space but is now accessible to all on social media platforms.
In 2020, Hyderabad-based artist and art historian Varunika Saraf, inspired by a newspaper image of a woman protesting while holding her baby, created the series Those Who Dream, which was posted on social media and later shown at exhibitions. On her Instagram page, she revisits older memories of dissent and agency and contextualises them in the present moment. On 21 July, for instance, she posted her older painting of two women on a barricade. “The one thing that gives me hope relentlessly is the women of my country. Defiant. Strong. Refusing to look away,” she wrote. Saraf’s stance is one of participation, not reaction, and that means physically showing up, writing, painting, and doing whatever else is within her capacity.
Artist Rachita Taneja, the creator of the web comic Sanitary Panels on Instagram, has responded to each of the movements through her signature stick figures and scathing commentary. During the CAA-NRC protests, she opened up her work to the public, allowing them to print the comics on to their posters. “I realised that people going out to protest needed material. So I created a basic design template which could be customised by them,” Taneja told Lounge in 2019. She continued with the open-source format for the recent student protests as well. Taneja’s image of a lathi snapping in two against the Constitution held unshakeable in the hands of a youngster was shared widely both on social media and as posters at Jantar Mantar.
Alisha Angre, a 24-year-old commercial artist and muralist from Mumbai, too created illustrations to be freely used by student protestors without worrying about copyright. She wanted her art to have an impact, “and you don’t achieve that by locking it behind a copyright claim,” says the founder of Alisha’s Art Lab. One visual showing children with schoolgirls at the forefront, lifting a massive pencil—symbolic of the burdened education system— accompanied by the text, Ye Le Aur Resign Kar, featured across virtual and physical protest sites, including CJP’s official Instagram handle.
“As an artist, I already know what it feels like to be sidelined. The formal education system completely failed to support my creative aspirations, forcing me to build my own path… I responded through my art because this movement isn’t just about exam leaks anymore; it is a collective refusal by our generation to be treated as disposable by the system,” she says.
The figures of the artists themselves become significant in the manner in which they negotiate the moment. At Jantar Mantar, while many participants raced to react to the ever-evolving situation by quickly putting pencil to paper to write slogans, Shweta Gautam stood out, calmly sitting with her large canvas and paints. Her work took shape on site during the course of the protest. Her painting—a large-scale portrait of Ambedkar, the Parliament ensconced within his being and the Preamble in the foreground—had been in the making since October 2025. “I had the idea back then but didn’t have the colours or paints to make such a big canvas,” says Gautam, who had lost her job then. Her mother managed to get the required material recently, and Gautam created this work at Jantar Mantar. The 25-year-old, who works as a billing executive at a grocery store, turned to art seriously three years ago when she put up a stall near Sansad Bhawan. “When you create something with your own hands, it becomes unique and stays with you for a lifetime,” she says.
The figure of Ambedkar holds immense significance for her. “Today, if I was able to express my art at Jantar Mantar, that is because of the constitutional values proposed by him. My mother has always spoken to me about him and I have started reading more about his life and teachings,” says Gautam, who stays with her mother, elder sister and a brother on the autism spectrum. Her act of “slow art” amidst the constant buzz of content creation at the site won her much appreciation.
ON THE FEED
In each of the protests in the past decade, alternative platforms and social media have been important in amplifying voices. According to lawyer and author Suchitra Vijayan, the trend started with the Tahrir Square protests in 2011 in Egypt. “We have had a good 16 years to develop this idea of recording key moments via alternate media.” If previous protests leaned on Twitter (now X) for circulation of messages and videos, the student agitations relied on Instagram. Digital natives, Gen Z approached the protest in the only way they know—creating bite-sized content to put their message across.
Without waiting for anyone else to show their story, they used the medium—even with internet restrictions and limited data packs—to amplify their voices. Humour unfolded across memes, reels and digital art, reaching dispersed audiences instantaneously. “The speed and temporality are distinct; contemporary digital satire is hyper-immediate—responding to news cycles within minutes,” says Saraf. Angre believes that each of these is a means to record history in a way that traditional media simply cannot. “Because our generation distrusts mainstream media, social platforms became our galleries and our newsrooms,” she says. “Alternate platforms aren’t just for ‘showcasing creativity’ anymore; they are the new infrastructure for youth-driven change and historical record-keeping.”
Her art found its way to the Instagram page of IFP, a global community of creative professionals and culture enthusiasts, founded by Ritam Bhatnagar in 2011, which platformed over 170 artists and content creators as they created memes, posters and art for the protests. The carousel, This May Be The Most Creative Protest Our Country Has Ever Seen, featured around 20 posters which got 350,000 likes. Biswarup Goswami, who heads content at IFP, however, makes it clear that theirs is not a political platform. “If there is a strong creative and cultural angle, we will talk about it,” says the 25-year-old, who has a background in digital journalism. In the past, the platform has featured creative expressions on Gaza and last year’s Air India plane crash.
“On 20 July, while deciding the programming for the week ahead, I found myself facing a blank document. I could not think about anything else but the students’ protests,” Goswami says. So, IFP put out a call to creators and within a day had 150-plus requests. By 25 July, when the protests were called off, the team had received more than 600 collaboration requests and had accepted nearly 170. “I saw so many forms of art including different styles of mixed media,” he says. “Especially interesting were the mixed media-style animations featuring abstract movements and graphic minimalism. You’ll often hear people say that static designs don’t work on social media, but I saw so many nonmoving image formats that did really well.”
Multiple styles of reels were also circulated, drawing on gaming culture. One content creator went viral with edited footage of himself fleeing the authorities in a Subway Surfers-like gaming environment. In certain cases, the edits were cinematic, mixing footage from the protests with earlier statements by leaders to show the contrast in promises and action. “Such edits, more often than not, are able to broadcast the issue to a larger audience which may not want to engage in ‘politics’,” says Ambica Naithani, a 27-year-old commentator on gender violence and conflict. She saw many instances of Narendra Singh Negi’s nauchhami naraina—a satirical Garhwali folk song from 2006 that criticises misuse of power—used in the edits at the Jantar Mantar protest. The mixture of art, some old, some new, “serves as a reminder of those who fought before and of hope for the future,” she says.
Performance took on a whole new meaning. No longer were you enacting something for the camera; rather you were creating moments or “performing live” to be viewed by millions. Some created AI-generated profiles and inserted themselves in protests without actually being there. The atmosphere at Jantar Mantar took on the hues of Coachella meets Comic Con with people dressed as cockroaches and superheroes. Some figures made their way into the artwork, both at the site and on social media. In one of the posters, Spiderman can be seen telling a small child: “I am a student too!”
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