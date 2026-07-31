The rise of the female figure in protest art

The figures of the artists themselves become significant in the manner in which they negotiate the moment. At Jantar Mantar, while many participants raced to react to the ever-evolving situation by quickly putting pencil to paper to write slogans, Shweta Gautam stood out, calmly sitting with her large canvas and paints. Her work took shape on site during the course of the protest. Her painting—a large-scale portrait of Ambedkar, the Parliament ensconced within his being and the Preamble in the foreground—had been in the making since October 2025. “I had the idea back then but didn’t have the colours or paints to make such a big canvas,” says Gautam, who had lost her job then. Her mother managed to get the required material recently, and Gautam created this work at Jantar Mantar. The 25-year-old, who works as a billing executive at a grocery store, turned to art seriously three years ago when she put up a stall near Sansad Bhawan. “When you create something with your own hands, it becomes unique and stays with you for a lifetime,” she says.