How Ritwik Ghatak reinvented cinematic sound
An excerpt from a new book of writings on the legendary Bengali director looks at his pioneering use of sound
I have no way of knowing if Ghatak ever saw Jacques Tati’s 1953 masterpiece Mr Hulot’s Holiday, but when I look at his second feature, Ajantrik, it’s hard not to be reminded of it. Tati discovered with that film—while introducing his most famous character, who went on to appear in his next three features (Mon Oncle, Playtime and Trafic)—that Hulot didn’t even have to appear onscreen every time he was to be evoked. All Tati had to do was duplicate the sound of Hulot’s car: a rattling antique and an embarrassment that very early on in the picture becomes closely associated with him, identifying him from the outset as the odd man out among vacationers at a summertime beach resort.