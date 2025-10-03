R.K. Narayan’s ‘Waiting for the Mahatma’ exposes the gulf between Gandhi and us

I was in Ahmedabad last weekend, where, during a visit to Sabarmati Ashram, I picked up a copy of R.K. Narayan’s 1955 novel, Waiting for the Mahatma , from the bookshop on the premises. The afternoon sun was beating down, but a cool breeze wafted in from the river. I sat on the steps on the banks of the Sabarmati under a shady tree and settled down to read for a bit. All around, a melee of visitors streamed in and out. Families, couples and groups of friends orchestrated their movements carefully to catch the best angle for selfies and posed photographs. People directed each other with earnest seriousness as they shot Reels. Some insisted on several retakes, others tried out multiple variations of the same theme. The unseasonal September heat made tempers fraught, passions high, and patience fragile.

As I turned the pages and observed the drama around me, I wondered what Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi would have made of this unruly assembly inside the haven of discipline and order he had established in 1915. In just a few days, India would commemorate Gandhi’s 156th birth anniversary, though the principles he had espoused have long receded from our national consciousness. I didn’t want to indulge in a maudlin lament, but rather, the book I was reading was forcing me to reckon with the afterlife of Gandhi’s Olympian legacy, one that was hard to preserve even when he was alive.

Narayan realised this acutely and grappled with it in the novel. He knew that despite the magnetic respect Gandhi commanded from Indians, the great man mostly inspired an awed reverence in ordinary men and women. People worshipped him as the “Mahatma", they hung on to every word he preached, they were willing to burn their mill-woven clothes and donate their gold for the cause of independence. And yet, even his most devoted followers were often plagued by a gnawing sense of inadequacy, a fear that they would never be able to live up to the exacting standards of Bapu’s philosophy.

By the time he wrote Waiting for the Mahatma, Narayan was at the peak of his powers. After an untimely exposure to his novel The Guide as a mandatory text for my BA degree, I was unenthusiastic about Narayan’s work for many years. Only in my 40s, as I began to re-read him, did I start to appreciate his unique gifts as a writer of his time, whose contemporaries include E.M. Forster and Graham Greene.

View Full Image The cover of 'Waiting for the Mahatma' by R. K. Narayan (iStockphoto)

In colonial India, where Narayan began his career, he was beholden to the machinery of the British Raj in a number of ways. He wrote in English, the coloniser’s language, and depended on publishers in London to print and distribute his books. Most of his intellectual peers were part of the literati in Britain. Unlike Mulk Raj Anand, his fellow Indian colleague, Narayan didn’t write novels that were bluntly critical of society and politics. He was, instead, more interested in chronicling life’s little ironies. A quietly understated writer, he impressed the reader with his astute, often acerbic, wit. His radicalism shone through unexpected insights and the unusual paths his characters tended to take.

In Sriram, the protagonist of Waiting for the Mahatma, Narayan created a layered and complex man, who doesn’t fit a singular mould. Orphaned at birth, he is an upper-caste Tamilian brought up by an imperious and overbearing grandmother in the fictional town of Malgudi. As Sriram turns 20, he gains control over his finances, a generous sum that his caretaker had squirrelled away from his late father’s war pension. Like many young men coming into money, Sriram turns profligate. He squanders his fortunes for a while, before a chance encounter with Bharati, another orphan who has grown up under the care of Gandhiji, changes his life.

After falling in love with Bharati at first sight, Sriram decides to follow her and join the growing band of satyagrahis, who are gearing up to launch the non-violent Quit India movement in 1942. A man who had slept only on the softest of beds, eaten the most delicious meals, and had never been required to do a day’s work, Sriram throws himself into Gandhi’s cause. He begins to live among the Dalits of his town, alongside Bapu and his disciples. He eats the most rudimentary food, wears coarse Khadi, and toils day and night to learn spinning the charkha. His mission is to prove himself worthy to his “guru" Bharati, who remains steadfastly devoted to Gandhi’s injunctions, including waiting for his permission to marry Sriram, who is wracked with jealousy, doubt and anger at being kept away from his beloved.

Narayan’s genius comes through in his depiction of the ambivalence that both Sriram and Bharati are besieged with at different points in their spiritual evolution. As 20-somethings they remain vulnerable to their feeling of mutual attraction. Although Bharati shows greater self-control before Sriram’s repeated attempts to seduce her, she doesn’t forsake him. On the contrary, after spending several years in jail and witnessing the horrors of Partition, she is still ready to marry Sriram if Bapu gives them his blessings.

In striking contrast, Sriram dithers far more drastically from the path of satyagraha on which Gandhi, and Bharati, had set him. His time in jail, as an ordinary terrorist, is less dignified compared to that of his peers, who were classified as political prisoners. As a believer in Gandhi’s motto of swadeshi, Sriram makes a huge fuss over a few “British biscuits" being sold by a poor corner shop owner. Yet, he is as quickly swayed by Jagdish, who indoctrinates him in the politics of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for a brief while, enlisting him to carry out heinous attacks that his original mentor, Gandhi, would have certainly deplored. With his imperfections and inconsistencies, Sriram is all too human, irredeemably ordinary and fallible, destined to blunder through life with dwindling reserves of self-control and focus playing yo-yo with his mind.

Seventy years after it was published, as I sat reading Narayan’s novel at the original site of Gandhi’s uniquely non-violent experiment, I looked at all the Srirams around me (including myself) moving through a haze of noise and activity. Gandhi held that even disturbing the peace of another person was a form of himsa or violence. To witness the mayhem of humanity unfold on the very site he had honed his beliefs in felt like an apt measure of the gulf of time and perspective we have put between Gandhi and us.