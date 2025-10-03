R.K. Narayan’s ‘Waiting for the Mahatma’ exposes the gulf between Gandhi and us

After falling in love with Bharati at first sight, Sriram decides to follow her and join the growing band of satyagrahis, who are gearing up to launch the non-violent Quit India movement in 1942. A man who had slept only on the softest of beds, eaten the most delicious meals, and had never been required to do a day’s work, Sriram throws himself into Gandhi’s cause. He begins to live among the Dalits of his town, alongside Bapu and his disciples. He eats the most rudimentary food, wears coarse Khadi, and toils day and night to learn spinning the charkha. His mission is to prove himself worthy to his “guru" Bharati, who remains steadfastly devoted to Gandhi’s injunctions, including waiting for his permission to marry Sriram, who is wracked with jealousy, doubt and anger at being kept away from his beloved.