Robert Redford was a true leading man
Robert Redford leaves behind an incomparable legacy: an iconic movie star, a filmmaker, a passionate environmentalist and a saviour of independent cinema
Robert Redford is out of breath. That beautiful man has just walked up six unexpected flights of stairs to his New York apartment and he is positively winded, far too tired to spar with his flammable new bride. In the 1967 screen adaptation of Barefoot In The Park, all the good lines belong to Jane Fonda while Redford complains, sneezes and puts up with it. It is incredible to see this gorgeous man — a man chiselled out of a classic superhero comic-strip — be this relatably helpless and browbeaten. Neil Simon’s play can be seen either as an advertisement for marriage as well as a cautionary tale, and Redford’s haplessness teaches us that it can be both.