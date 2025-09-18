Robert Redford was a true leading man

What do we think about when we think about Redford? Him nursing his bloodied chin in The Way We Were while scolding an idealistic Barbra Streisand for telling off the world. Or the way he scowls sheepishly in Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid before confessing that he doesn’t know how to swim. Or that phone call in All The President’s Men where he discovers where the campaign funds went, and his blue eyes gleam with epiphany even as he does his best to sound casual. Or that scene in The Sting where he, having found and sobered up a washed-up Paul Newman, tells this new apparent mentor that “I already know how to drink."