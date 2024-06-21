How Roger Federer opened up to Asif Kapadia on camera
Summary‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ co-director Asif Kapadia on the unique challenges of making a documentary on the tennis legend
On 15 September 2022, Roger Federer, considered by many to be the greatest tennis player of all time, announced his retirement. Ten days later on 24 September, the 41 year old played his last professional match—a doubles game in which he partnered with long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The duo lost that match.