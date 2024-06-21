How Roger Federer opened up to Asif Kapadia on camera

My job as a director isn’t to cut and paste the style onto every story. It has to come from the character. I wasn’t present when this was being filmed. I saw the material later. They put it together and then someone said, this has been created, but we need an experienced director to turn it into a movie. They asked me if I would be interested and I had a look at it. Honestly, I was expecting to say no, but when I watched it, I found myself emotionally engaged. I’m not the world’s biggest tennis fan, so I thought if I’m feeling something, I believe the audience will feel something too. The film ends up with a bunch of men crying in a room together. That is not very normal in sport, at least not any that I’ve come across or played.