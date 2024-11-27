Rohit Chawla's new series captures the vintage romance of Havana

One of the highlights of the series is Chawla’s photos of the Finca Vigia, Ernest Hemingway’s home in Havana. The American author, while extremely minimalist in his writing style, seemed to have a maximalist style of living. Chawla has tried to bring out these contradictions through his photos. “Finca Vigia, which is part literary folklore, offers a necessary peek into Ernest Hemingway’s inner being," he elaborates. That comes through in the objects that he chose to surround himself with. His house is a reflection of his larger-than-life appetite for life and love for the outdoors. “Even his own vanity is recorded on a wall, where he used to inscribe his weekly waist measurements," adds Chawla. He chose to photograph in pristine black-and-white to retain a certain uniformity and luminosity, which sometimes gets corrupted by colour. “The romance of the house was also heightened by his equally glamorous guests such as Ava Gardener and Spencer Tracy with whom he would often nurse a Daiquiri at the El Floridita bar in Havana," he says.