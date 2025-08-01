In ‘Roots of the Earth’, two artists make room for empathy

A t Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai, entering the two-person exhibition, Roots of the Earth, featuring works by Akshay Mahajan and Prabhakar Kamble, feels akin to stepping into a living, pulsating repository. It is one where erased histories are being liberated from rigid academic and sociopolitical definitions to be reassembled and retold. Kamble’s sculptures and installations, Chandelier and Utarand , feature objects such as cow bells, ropes, hooks and clay pots, which have long held caste associations, isolating their makers from the mainstream time and again. These objects bring to the fore the presence of caste markers in the everyday, and create a dialogue around the need not just to resist caste but also annihilate it.

In juxtaposition, Mahajan’s collages of photos, text, sculptures and Hatima dolls made with the riverine silt of the Brahmaputra in People of Clay create a portrait of a community in Assam’s Goalpara region, whose cultural markers and identity were subsumed into a broader regional identity during colonial rule and then post independence. When viewed together, the two artists’ works enter into a dialogue with one another. “(They) rely on and thrive in communities and in the possibilities of the histories lived and experienced. They set out to challenge rigid sociopolitical formations to learn, heal and reclaim from the collective and the shared. Like the people of clay, our identities are constantly in a flux, evolving, not tied to lands and identitarian constructs," states curator-writer Mario D’ Souza in the catalogue essay accompanying the show.

The association between Mahajan and Kamble goes back to 2022 when the latter curated the work of Ambedkaraite photographers for Bamako Encounters—the 13th edition of the African Biennial of Photography in Bamako, Mali—and then a section for the Jakarta International Photography Festival. “Both featured works of mine. Subsequently, I got to know him through meetings of the Secular Art Movement (an artists’ movement formed in 2018 to promote secularism, social justice and equality through various art interventions)," says Mahajan, who is based in the village of Thivim in Goa. Since then, both of them have been discussing the manner in which artificial histories are constructed through hierarchies of class and caste. This exhibition is a result of such conversations, and the duo has foregrounded silenced histories and cultural memories through “acts of recovery, resistance and reassembly," as D’Souza writes. There is a tussle between the invisibilised and things that seem apparent. The title of the show, Roots of the Earth, refers to this duality—of rhizomic memory and what exists below the surface.

The space at Jhaveri Contemporary acquires a dynamic feel with sculpture and collage coexisting—there is a fluidity to the display with tactile photo collages complete with reed backdrops and tactile clay figures giving way to vibrant suspended installations replete with caste-related symbolism. Mahajan allows the viewer to piece together the “folk psychogeography" and markers of a pre-colonial identity by leaving clues and details throughout his assemblages. One of the collages titled People of Clay (Daughter of Elephants) features a large cutout of a sari-clad woman. This shares the wall space with images of clay sculptures in the process of being made and installed, small terracotta figurines displayed alongside. The text states: “Through the crevices of the wall the sun is visible/ she touches her spinning wheel only when the sun is up…" The assemblage takes on the feel of a visual folktale, with the figure of the woman acquiring mythical and magical qualities.

On the floor, you can see Kamble’s 2022 work, Utarand with brain-like objects and a broken foot to indicate the institutional violence taking place within several organisations in India due to caste-based inequality. It is also a tribute to people and scholars like Rohith Vemula who have suffered as a result of this inequality. Also suspended nearby is a tangle of ropes, braided with shells and bells.

View Full Image Terracotta figurines from Akshay Mahajan's 'People of Clay'

Mahajan’s series came about in 2016 after several years of travelling to the Goalpara region, near the border with Bangladesh. The elision of the locals’ identity started during colonial rule when the area was divided into Assam and Bengal. The Goalpara area became a frontier space, with its folk culture and traditions being subsumed into a nationalistic reading of a region post-independence. According to Mahajan, their language has been relegated to the status of a dialect and there is a collective amnesia around their cultural markers. He was introduced to these nuances after marriage as his wife hails from the region.

This invisibilisation continued till singer Pratima Baruah Pandey (1934- 2002) started collecting songs of her people and bringing them to the forefront. “These were occupational songs of mahouts, songs of pain, of lust, sung by men and women. These became testimonials of sorts, and her signing became an antidote to cultural amnesia," adds Mahajan, who uses these songs as references and roadmaps to construct his tactile assemblages. Here pre-colonial memory exists within a post-colonial reality. “If you explore these fragments and connect them through folklore and folksongs, a more secular idea of collective memory emerges rather than a projected academic and anthropological one," he says.

Meanwhile, Kamble draws connections between the personal and the sociopolitical in his works. Having grown up in Kolhapur in Maharastra, he experienced the complicit silence of Indian society when it came to caste coercion. In his practice— spanning sculpture, paintings, installation and performance—he addresses marginalisation of history and the Ambedkarite ideal of equality “as both an intellectual position and a lived, critical, emotional awareness". Though he lived in Mumbai for some years after having completed his diploma in art education from Sir J.J. School of Art in 2013, he has now moved back to his hometown. His sculptural installations feature an assortment of found and sourced objects, and some that he creates collaboratively. In the works on display here, he explores materiality of the objects. “Who makes these materials and objects? Cobblers, potters, bell-makers— the art makers come from the supposedly lower castes and yet are kept out of the mainstream modern art canon," he says.

View Full Image Kamble’s sculptures and installations, Chandelier and Utarand, feature objects such as cow bells, ropes, hooks and clay pots, which have long held caste associations

He continues to grapple with the same unanswered questions that he had while growing up—why were people still making objects based on caste associations? Why were they not following something else based on their interest. “In the past, Brahmanical rules dictated that certain rules be enforced on certain castes. Today, there is no apparent force. But it is so subconsciously ingrained in society that certain professions and certain kinds of labour have to be performed by certain castes that these generational practices continue. When I started creating bells, miniature chairs and pots for my artistic work, people asked me if I hailed from a family of carpenters or cobblers," he says. “Can a path to equality and dignity take place without caste annihilation?"

Both Mahajan and Kamble are turning the idea of the archive on its head—one that makes space for many kinds of truth, complete with contradictions and dualities. The idea is to create repositories that are not exclusionary by nature but have room for empathy. As D’Souza puts it: “Between them flows a single voice, murmuring that identity, too, is river-born clay: always provisional, always in motion, yet forever carrying the bell-ring of the past and the hush of what we choose to remember."

On view at Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai, till 16 August.