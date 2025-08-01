In ‘Roots of the Earth’, two artists make room for empathy

The association between Mahajan and Kamble goes back to 2022 when the latter curated the work of Ambedkaraite photographers for Bamako Encounters—the 13th edition of the African Biennial of Photography in Bamako, Mali—and then a section for the Jakarta International Photography Festival. “Both featured works of mine. Subsequently, I got to know him through meetings of the Secular Art Movement (an artists’ movement formed in 2018 to promote secularism, social justice and equality through various art interventions)," says Mahajan, who is based in the village of Thivim in Goa. Since then, both of them have been discussing the manner in which artificial histories are constructed through hierarchies of class and caste. This exhibition is a result of such conversations, and the duo has foregrounded silenced histories and cultural memories through “acts of recovery, resistance and reassembly," as D’Souza writes. There is a tussle between the invisibilised and things that seem apparent. The title of the show, Roots of the Earth, refers to this duality—of rhizomic memory and what exists below the surface.