A Mumbai exhibition traces the rupee's 500 year journey as a symbol of power adopted by empires
An exhibition in Mumbai delves into its 500-year history, exploring how it became a bulwark of trade adopted by the Mughals and colonial empires
The humble rupee has a lot to complain about these days—it is a denomination often taken for granted, an exchange rarely accounted for and loose change that is never returned. But a walk through Mumbai-based Sarmaya Arts Foundation’s latest exhibition, Odyssey of the Rupee: From India to the World, relives the heyday of the rupee, a time when its aura and strength made it a universal symbol of power across centuries.
Most coins on display come from the private collection of Sarmaya’s founder, Paul Abraham, 65. It all started for him when as a young boy, his father handed him a bottle of coins from the kingdom of Travancore. Growing up in Delhi, Abraham spent his early days hanging out at coin fairs and exhibitions, soaking in India’s numismatic tradition that extends to over 2,500 years, while judiciously spending his modest pocket money. It has today grown into a diverse collection.
The exhibition, which runs until 31 January, was envisioned after a routine conversation between Abraham and his mate, Shailendra Bhandare, an equally passionate numismatist, curator at the Ashmolean Museum and faculty at Oxford University in England. It took Bhandare, Abraham and the team at Sarmaya about five months to weave a narrative around the rupee, even acquiring a few specific coins along the way that were missing from the collection.