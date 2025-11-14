The first rupee is attributed to the Afghan king, Sher Shah Suri, who defeated Humayun to take control of northern India. When he observed different coinage being used across the region, he realised the need for a standard that would simplify trade. Silver weighing about 11.5-11.6m was recognised as the rupee or “rupya", derived from “raupya", which means silver in Sanskrit. “The Mughals were quick to adopt the rupee as formal currency of the empire, while Akbar was responsible for spreading its usage. It became a trusted standard and was widely accepted," Abraham says.