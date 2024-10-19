Rupleena Bose’s ‘Summer of Then’: The story of an unpleasant woman

Contrary to the experience of the Baudelaire children in Lemony Snicket’s series of popular books, the unnamed protagonist of academic and screenwriter Rupleena Bose’s debut novel, Summer of Then, experiences a series of fortunate events. And yet, none of it makes her happy.

When the novel opens in 2010, she is an aspiring academic and writer. She is one of many ad-hoc teachers at Delhi University, while also working on a PhD. She is in a relationship with a successful photographer, Nikhil. In Delhi, a rich friend kindly allows her to stay in her house in an upscale neighbourhood. Her marriage to Nikhil later in the novel provides her financial security and access to privileged spaces that would be beyond the means of a young academic. She has relationships with other, talented men. By the time the novel ends, she is a full-time teacher at her college, has secured a writers’ residency in Edinburgh, and even has her writing published.

Despite this run of good luck, the protagonist seems to constantly complain about everything around her—her parents, husband, lovers, friends, the publishing industry, academic world, state of politics in the country, even the weather. All the decks, she feels, are stacked against her.

A casual reader might find her indulgent, selfish, unreasonable and ungrateful. But that is perhaps because centuries of literature have conditioned us to believe that the main-character energy of “likeable women" should be, as a recently viral TikTok trend tells us, “demure, mindful, cutesy." By refusing to confine her protagonist in such wooden shoes, Bose allows her to be an “unpleasant woman".

Bose’s protagonist finds out early in life the price she must pay for her independence. As a high school student, she discovers some of her male classmates abusing a female student. But when she complains about it, the school authorities and the boys’ parents hush up the matter. The family of the student also does not pursue the rocky route to justice. The protagonist is left vulnerable to bullying by her fellow students and carries the scars of her trauma well into adulthood.