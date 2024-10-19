Rupleena Bose’s ‘Summer of Then’: The story of an unpleasant woman

Contrary to the experience of the Baudelaire children in Lemony Snicket’s series of popular books, the unnamed protagonist of academic and screenwriter Rupleena Bose’s debut novel, Summer of Then, experiences a series of fortunate events. And yet, none of it makes her happy.
When the novel opens in 2010, she is an aspiring academic and writer. She is one of many ad-hoc teachers at Delhi University, while also working on a PhD. She is in a relationship with a successful photographer, Nikhil. In Delhi, a rich friend kindly allows her to stay in her house in an upscale neighbourhood. Her marriage to Nikhil later in the novel provides her financial security and access to privileged spaces that would be beyond the means of a young academic. She has relationships with other, talented men. By the time the novel ends, she is a full-time teacher at her college, has secured a writers’ residency in Edinburgh, and even has her writing published.
Despite this run of good luck, the protagonist seems to constantly complain about everything around her—her parents, husband, lovers, friends, the publishing industry, academic world, state of politics in the country, even the weather. All the decks, she feels, are stacked against her.
A casual reader might find her indulgent, selfish, unreasonable and ungrateful. But that is perhaps because centuries of literature have conditioned us to believe that the main-character energy of “likeable women" should be, as a recently viral TikTok trend tells us, “demure, mindful, cutesy." By refusing to confine her protagonist in such wooden shoes, Bose allows her to be an “unpleasant woman".
Bose’s protagonist finds out early in life the price she must pay for her independence. As a high school student, she discovers some of her male classmates abusing a female student. But when she complains about it, the school authorities and the boys’ parents hush up the matter. The family of the student also does not pursue the rocky route to justice. The protagonist is left vulnerable to bullying by her fellow students and carries the scars of her trauma well into adulthood.
In the world of Bose’s novel, the minds and bodies of women are constantly under scrutiny. The men in their lives want to possess them like property. The state and society push them into performing utilitarian roles, like producing children or taking care of their families. Accompanying a friend to a fertility clinic, the protagonist is reminded of the first time she had her legs waxed. “I screamed as wax strips pulled the hair from my leg," she recalls. “The beautician in the room laughed and told me: what will you do when you have a baby?" She arrives at the conclusion that the very existence of women is marked by pain, whether she is trying to conform to patriarchal standards of beauty by getting waxed or giving birth.
Despite all her wisdom, some of the protagonist’s decisions are likely to leave the reader perplexed. For instance, her relationship with Nikhil is inexplicable. From the first time we meet him, we are told he is entitled, self-obsessed, controlling. “Nikhil always used ‘may’ in his sentences, not ‘could’, not ‘can’, like normal people but ‘may’—as if he was the one who had the right to decide for the rest."
His entitlement, as the narrator reveals, is a product of his class and caste.Yet, she agrees to marry him, only to realise in a few years: “Marriage gives you nothing even when it takes everything from you." When she tries to remember why she chose to marry him, she cannot. One suspects it is the security and comfort that this marriage provides her. It is hard to blame her for choosing it, at the same time, it seems incredible that someone as smart and erudite is unaware of the consequences of making such choices. When she wanders into the terrain of infidelity, she tries to justify it through arguments in favour of open marriages, though her actions are in no way within the purview of ethical polyamory.
While the artistic and personal journeys of the protagonist are central to Bose’s novel, it is also a “state of the nation" novel, depicting rising inequality and religious conflict in India with empathy and clarity. At the DU college where the protagonist teaches, a Muslim student is also killed for dating a Hindu classmate. When the protagonist refers to the relationship during an interview with the investigating police officer, the latter replies: “He was a Muslim. No good Hindu girl would look at him." Efforts made by the students and teachers to ensure a fair investigation are scuttled by the college administration and the police. The tragic consequence for the young lovers reflects the increasingly claustrophobic atmosphere in India, but this episode also has a personal resonance for the protagonist.
At the time that the incident with the students unfolds, the protagonist is in a relationship with Zap, a friend of her husband’s. The relationship is doubly illegitimate in the society she lives in—it is an extramarital affair and Zap is a Muslim, his real name being Zafar. By the logic of the policeman and, by extension, of the state, it makes the protagonist a bad person, betraying her religion.
Later in the book, she finds herself in another controversy when her lectures on the rise of fascism in Europe is recorded by one of her students and released on social media. The college authorities tell her not to connect literature with politics. “How can one disconnect literature and contemporary reality?" she muses. “What else is literature? …If one doesn’t connect the personal and the political, time and history… what does one do?"
What does one, indeed, do? The book refuses to provide any easy answers. In fact, by making the protagonist nameless (though it is indicated that she might be Dalit) as well as allowing her to commit mistakes, Bose deliberately makes it difficult for her readers to empathise with her. If the readers do feel with her, it is because they recognise she is not an “angel" or a “monster". She is, like them, human, all too human.
Uttaran Das Gupta is an independent writer and journalist.