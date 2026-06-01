What if God’s own country hadn’t joined the Union?

The premise isn’t a million miles away from the contemporary liberal adulation of Kerala being the final frontier against the spread of Hindutva-based nationalism. Popularly perceived as an anti-communal and a proudly syncretic state, it is hailed for opposing the right-wing dogma that has steadily infiltrated the rest of India. Except, there is a twist to the tale that Hareesh conjures up. His Thiruvithamkoor isn’t an idyll, where all creatures big and small coexist in harmony. Instead, it is poisoned by virulently casteist and classist politics. The upper castes, especially the Brahmins, call all the shots, adult suffrage is accorded only to tax-paying citizens, and cow slaughter is banned in the country. Even consuming a dead cow, or using its skin for leather, is considered a crime. Unsurprisingly, the independent country of Thiruvithamkoor is blessed by the leaders of the Hindu Mahasabha like V.D. Savarkar.