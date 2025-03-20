‘Saanp Seedhi’: An Indian adaptation of the acclaimed play ‘Sleuth’

In a small studio in Mumbai’s Aram Nagar, Kumud Mishra appears menacing as he rehearses for the forthcoming play, Saanp Seedhi. His character, Anil Wadhwa, appears easygoing but conceited and calculative. His distinctive smirk will leave you guessing about his intentions. This is an adaptation of British playwright Anthony Shaffer’s 1970 play, Sleuth. The story revolves around a mystery writer with a fascination for gameplay. He invites his wife’s lover to his house for one such game involving a robbery. The lines between truth and game become blurred as the play progresses. The Tony Award-winning play has had several successful productions over the years, including a film adaptation in 1972.

Its Indian version, premiering as part of Aadyam Season 7, a theatre production initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, has been produced by D for Drama and directed by actor Shubhrajyoti Barat with Kumud Mishra and Sumeet Vyas playing the two pivotal characters. The Wiltshire manor of the original has been replaced by a Portuguese villa in Goa, opulent but tasteless. The mystery writer is now a filmmaker but with the same kind of genius and penchant for gameplay.

The trio—Barat, Vyas and Mishra—last worked together in 2023 in Puraane Chawal (an adaption of The Sunshine Boys, a play written by Neil Simon in 1972) where Vyas took on the role of director and the other two squabbled on stage. The idea for Saanp Seedhi germinated in the same rehearsal room. “Sumeet said a few times that he would have liked to act. To see Kumud and Sumeet act together seemed exciting," says Barat.

Also read: ‘Eephus’ is an instant sports movie classic