‘Saanp Seedhi’: An Indian adaptation of the acclaimed play ‘Sleuth’

When it came to Sleuth, Barat didn’t want to direct the play as it was in the original. It had to be contemporary and less sombre. “In the original, Kumud’s character is a maverick murder mystery novelist who writes about crimes of passion that happen in elite circles. He belongs to the same class. It is very Agatha Christie-esque in both form and writing. How do you find parallels for this in India, in this day and age? If you turn an English novelist into a Hindi novelist, the elitism ends right there," he says, adding, “We wanted the characters to be more accessible—the type you may have met somewhere."