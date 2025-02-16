‘Sabar Bonda’: Speak softly and defy expectations

That Anand is gay is hinted at early on when his mother (Jayshri Jagtap) tells him not to reveal to their family back home the real reason he isn’t married. He’s also out of the closet—or as out as is culturally possible. His immediate family all seem to know, though that doesn’t stop his uncle and grandmother from pressing him to marry. And, of course, Balya—whose refusal to marry while living in the village and maintaining close friendships with men is its own clear statement—must have been one of the first to recognise it in him.