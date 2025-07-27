Sachin Kundalkar’s novel reads like a scattered collection of reflections

As with Cobalt Blue, Kundalkar’s ambition in Silk Route is high, though it remains, sadly, unrealised. The zigzag structure of the novel, which tends to move between the past and present without adequate signposts, doesn’t make it easy for the reader to follow the action. There are far too many characters, each with their own distinctive streak of subversiveness. It’s hard to keep track of, or even care, for them. Unlike the emotional intensity of Cobalt Blue, which came from its focus on the inner lives of the characters, Silk Route lacks depth, direction and discipline.