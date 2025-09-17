Saffronart at 25: An upcoming auction offers a bouquet of modernist masterpieces

In 2000, when Minal and Dinesh Vazirani founded Saffronart, India’s first online marketplace and auction house, their friends and well-wishers were confounded. “Everyone said, are you crazy? No one is going to buy art online," Minal Vazirani recalls. A quarter century later, as Saffronart prepares to host the 25th anniversary of its live flagship auction in New Delhi, the Vaziranis seem to be having the last laugh. Following a preview at The Oberoi in New Delhi on 25 September, the live auction of the current lot, estimated at a total value of ₹157-214 crore, will take place on 27 September.

At the centre of this bouquet of modernist masterpieces are five precious lots from what was once the Jean and Krishna Riboud collection. These include an abstract painting having an affinity with figurative shapes, in gradients of yellow, by V.S. Gaitonde (estimated at ₹18-24 crores), a dense and dark Akbar Padamsee ( ₹5.5-7.5 crores), and a couple of M.F. Husains ( ₹3-5 crores and ₹1.8-2.4 crores respectively). One of the latter, titled Floating Figure, painted in the 1970s, is in striking contrast to his signature horses. Many of the paintings on display are unique not just because they were executed by the masters of modern Indian art, but also because they are imprimaturs of their early styles, when they were still young men on a quest to discover their artistic voices.

Vazirani describes this collection evocatively as “historical moments captured through art". As much as it tells the story of a political and social moments in the history of Independent India, it also shines a beacon on the great connoisseurs of 20th-century art, such as Krishna and Jean Riboud.