Saffronart at 25: An upcoming auction offers a bouquet of modernist masterpieces

At the centre of this bouquet of modernist masterpieces are five precious lots from what was once the Jean and Krishna Riboud collection. These include an abstract painting having an affinity with figurative shapes, in gradients of yellow, by V.S. Gaitonde (estimated at ₹18-24 crores), a dense and dark Akbar Padamsee ( ₹5.5-7.5 crores), and a couple of M.F. Husains ( ₹3-5 crores and ₹1.8-2.4 crores respectively). One of the latter, titled Floating Figure, painted in the 1970s, is in striking contrast to his signature horses. Many of the paintings on display are unique not just because they were executed by the masters of modern Indian art, but also because they are imprimaturs of their early styles, when they were still young men on a quest to discover their artistic voices.

Vazirani describes this collection evocatively as “historical moments captured through art". As much as it tells the story of a political and social moments in the history of Independent India, it also shines a beacon on the great connoisseurs of 20th-century art, such as Krishna and Jean Riboud.

Indo-European encounter

Born in Dhaka in 1926, Krishna Roy was Rabindranath Tagore’s grand-niece. She grew up in Kolkata, close to her maternal family, and went on to study at Wellesley College in the US on a scholarship in 1945. There she became friendly with the daughters of Vijaya Laxmi Pandit, spent time in New York, and got to know iconic artists such as Henri-Cartier Bresson and Isamo Noguchi. In an obituary after her death in 2000, journalist Sunil Sethi described her as “a unique product of the Indo-European encounter." It was Cartier-Bresson who first introduced Krishna to Jean Riboud. They married in 1949, and soon after, Jean became a captain of industry in France, leading the oil and gas company Schlumberger. He counted François Mitterrand, the former French president, artist Max Ernst, and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi among his friends.

F.N. Souza, 'Six Gentlemen of Our Times'

Over the years, the Ribouds would keep homes in Paris, Lyon, Arizona, New York, London and Kolkata, filling them with a rich collection of textiles and art. The couple travelled restlessly, all over the world, and were known for their impeccable taste and generous hospitality. As the Vaziranis researched the collection, they made serendipitous discoveries along the way. “We came across an old photograph of Akbar Padamsee at a Kunika Chemould Art Center exhibition in Delhi in 1969 standing with this painting, which is coming up in the upcoming auction," says Minal Vazirani. “His use of bright oranges and reds in this work hint at a style that would e v e n t u a l l y emerge through his metascapes later on."

The paintings by S.H. Raza and J.S. Swaminathan stand out as pleasant surprises, too. Both in their content and approach, these works gesture towards the fuller, mature style of the artists. A stunning panel by F.N. Souza, titled Six Gentlemen of Our Time (1955; estimated at ₹6-8 crore) makes a bold statement. Caustic and satirical, the figures in this painting hark back to the artist’s early years in London, where his sharp, observant eye had begun to look deep into the human soul, and uncover the real faces behind the masks.

Even as there has been a significant contraction at the top end of the global art market as a recent report in Art News points out (fine-art auction sales during the first half of 2025 totalled $4.72 billion, down 8.8% from the same period a year ago, and down 40.9% from 2022’s first half), the market in India has remained strong, says Vazirani. “Between 2022 and 2024, the Indian market has grown from ₹1,100 crore to ₹1,400 crore," she adds. “We expect 2025 to exceed that value. With Saffronart’s share of the global Indian art auction market ranging from 30-46% over the last five years , the future looks optimistic for the Vaziranis.

IN FOCUS

The Anchorite (1983) by Jehangir Sabavala (estimate ₹12-15 crores): Sabavala’s solitary figure in this work acts as an emblem of his own pursuit of knowledge and perfection.

Rajasthan, 1972 by S H Raza (estimate: ₹18-24 crores): This unusual work reveals the artist’s growing fascination with the fiery desert landscape of Rajasthan during his travels in the 1970s.

Trussed Bull (1956) by Tyeb Mehta (estimate ₹5-7 crores): This early work by the artist brings together a tightly balled-up energy and grace.